The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying several suspects involved in a shooting at 3:45 a.m. July 10 on Singleton Station Road. Sheriff’s investigators are seeking assistance identifying a heavyset Hispanic female in her 20s with black hair and blond highlights, and four Hispanic males.
Video security footage of the incident shared by BCSO on Facebook shows a red Jeep and a white car pull to a stop at an intersection. The occupants get out and exchange loud words before over twenty shots are fired. The accompanying text says two men were injured in the shooting, but have since recovered.
“We will aggressively investigate and pursue charges on this type of violent crime that bleeds into Blount County,” Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in a statement. “I have zero tolerance for anything that remotely resembles gang violence. I am asking our citizens to please come forward with any information you may have regarding this incident, or with any other criminal activity of this nature.”
The victims, who said they were in an altercation with the occupants of the white vehicle in a Knoxville nightclub earlier that night, allege the five individuals followed them into Blount County, at one point hitting their car. BCSO encourages anyone with the identities of the female shooting suspect or any of the other occupants of the white vehicle to contact its Investigations office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.