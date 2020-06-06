A 23-year-old Seymour man was charged with reckless endangerment after law enforcement officers allege he let a 13-year-old boy drive his truck May 31, and the teenager crashed the vehicle and caused serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries to two individuals in the car he hit.
Owen Matthew Combs, 23, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into the incident. The 13-year-old boy, of Sevierville, was cited on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign and not having a valid driver’s license.
Juana Baltazar, 38, and her 16-year-old daughter, Yajandra Baltazar, both of Knoxville, were transported by American Medical Response crews to UT Medical Center; the hospital had no further information.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Nails Creek and Burnett Station roads at 11:50 p.m. May 31, according to BCSO’s incident report. Juana Baltazar was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department.
As the boy was driving Combs’ 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, he failed to stop at a stop sign.
As the truck entered the intersection it struck a 2005 Ford Explorer on the front right passenger side door causing the Explorer to flip at least once before it came to rest in a grassy area near the roadway, the report states.
Deputies found that Combs was intoxicated.
“While speaking to Mr. Combs, there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person,” the report states. “Mr. Combs eyes were also extremely bloodshot.”
The 13-year-old juvenile was released to the custody of his mother. Combs was released on a $5,000 bond at 3:23 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, without a set hearing date.
Guess this story beats out WWII vets and D-Day. Pathetic. Go ahead come at me.
David Westerling
