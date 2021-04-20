The Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team around noon Tuesday helped the U.S. Marshals Service apprehend a Blount County man who barricaded himself in a house on the 4000 block of Big Springs Ridge Road.
Law enforcement took Thomas J. Hunt Jr., 35, into custody after attempting to negotiate with him for nearly three hours, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant told The Daily Times. No injuries occurred.
The SWAT Team arrived to assist the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force in serving a federal warrant to Hunt, who wouldn't come out of the house, O'Briant said. The SWAT Team and a K-9 unit cleared the residence and located Hunt hiding in the attic.
BCSO's Crisis Negotiation Team also assisted, and the Blount County Fire Department was on standby. Hunt was evaluated by American Medical Response medics and is now in U.S. Marshals custody.
The federal warrant law enforcement served was on a violation of supervised release charge. Hunt was sentenced in 2006 to 135 months in prison and five years supervised release for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a Tuesday press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.