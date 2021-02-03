The Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday during an officer-involved shooting situation in Lenoir City.
A 56-year-old woman died and no deputies were injured during the incident, which took place shortly after 9:30 a.m., a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release states.
LCSO deputies were attempting to serve an eviction order to Tracy Hope Walter-Hensley at her Waller Street residence when she shot a weapon, the release states. Deputies returned fire, then retreated to cover.
“A SWAT Team from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist and deployed a camera-equipped robot into the home, where the woman was seen lying on the floor,” the release states.
“When SWAT members entered the home to render aid, they found Walter-Hensley deceased from a gunshot wound. No officers were injured during the incident.”
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said during a press conference, video of which was posted online by WVLT, that BCSO’s SWAT Team had no contact with the resident, but did deploy flashbangs to get a reaction from anyone inside the residence.
The TBI has since taken charge of the investigation.
