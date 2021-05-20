The Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams conducted a training exercise Thursday at the former JCPenney at Foothills Mall.
Deputies trained for several different scenarios, including hostage situations, active shooters and more, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said. The two teams often train together since they work alongside each other in certain situations, O’Briant said.
In a Facebook post early Thursday, BCSO announced the training exercise, telling civilians not to be alarmed over the large police presence in the area.
JCPenney announced in June that it would close its Foothills Mall location. The mall temporarily closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and JCPenney didn’t reopen when the rest of the mall did, according to previous reporting by The Daily Times.
The company filed for bankruptcy earlier that year.
O’Briant credited mall personnel for BCSO’s opportunity to train at the former JCPenney.
“This training was made possible because of the relationship we have with the Foothills Mall management,” O’Briant said in a text message. “They were gracious enough to allow us to use that facility for this very important training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.