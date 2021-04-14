The Blount County Sheriff's Office is currently enrolling women for a Rape Aggression Defense class in May, Sheriff James Berrong said Monday in a Facebook post. Certified instructors will teach resistance and basic self-defense techniques through the RAD program.
The 12-hour class will run May 19-21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. It is open to women 13 and up. No prior training is required, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.
The course is free of charge, but class size is limited. Students must wear face coverings and will have their temperatures checked upon entry. Special sessions for groups of 10 or more, as well as an advanced class, also are available upon request.
Those interested can learn more or sign up for the class by contacting Deputy Magahn Mattocks at 865-223-4301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.