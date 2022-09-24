The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, Sept. 22 that it would be doubling down on patrol efforts on the stretch of Highway 129 known as the Dragon. The Office cited a recent rise in crashes along the road.
“Over the past few years, the number of crashes on the Dragon has declines, but this year we’ve witnessed the number of crashes due to reckless driving going up, and far too many people have been injured or killed in these accidents,” Blount County Sheriff Lee Berrong said in the release, which was posted to the BCSO Facebook page. “Too many people are driving with no respect for the law on the Dragon, endangering their own lives, but more importantly, putting other drivers in danger due to their recklessness.”
According to the release, there have been 93 crashes reported on the Dragon since January 1, resulting in 57 injuries and two fatalities. The release stressed that the nearest ambulance service is 45 minutes away and an additional hour from a hospital with a trauma center.
The patrols along the Dragon will be paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Deputies will patrol the highway regularly throughout the fall months starting Oct. 1.
“The Dragon is a beautiful area of Blount County,” Sheriff Berrong said in the release. “We want people to enjoy the natural beauty and serene surroundings, but it is our goal to keep everyone safe while traveling. The last thing we want to hear is a dispatch to the Dragon for an accident with injuries or fatalities. That is a bad day for everyone involved.”
