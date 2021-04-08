The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a recurring email scam.
BCSO has received several calls regarding the scam, which invites people via email to become “mystery shoppers,” Sheriff James Berrong said Thursday in a Facebook post.
Scammers posing as “Optimum Consult LLC” send citizens a fraudulent $2,100 check allegedly covering expenses plus $300 for evaluating area retail stores. Scammers ask citizens to purchase $1,700 worth of eBay gift cards and text their codes to a given phone number.
The check appears real and both the bank name listed on it, Texas Capital Bank, and the business listed on the return address are legitimate organizations, but the scammers are using the information illegally to prey on unsuspecting citizens, Berrong said.
No residents have reported losing money due to the scam at the time of the post.
“Scams such as this are nothing new, but since the COVID pandemic hit, the criminal element has amped up their game and they are taking advantage of people who are looking for work or a way to make extra money,” Berrong said in the post. “I do not want any of our citizens to fall victim to this scam. That is a lot of money to lose. Please use caution. If it sounds too good to be true, it more than likely is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.