The Blount County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a scammer posing as law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
BCSO said the individual may be using technology to make the call appear to come from the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, which was posted on the BCSO Facebook page, at least one person has fallen victim to the scam.
An individual claiming to be “Sgt. Brooks” with BCSO contacted a woman and told her that she had missed a court date and would have to pay $500 or face arrest.
After sending the money via CashApp, the woman reported that the phone call had come from the BCSO main office line.
BCSO said criminals use digital tools to spoof legitimate phone numbers to make the call appear to come from an actual business.
These callers often ask to be paid by Green Dot Visa cards or similar payments.
Anyone who receives a call from an individual claiming to be “Sgt. Brooks” is advised to hang up immediately.
BCSO said deputies routinely call citizens regarding Sheriff’s Office business, but that they will never ask for money or harass an individual about missing a court date.
Deputies will never call about unpaid fines or threaten people with arrest.
Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of a scam is encouraged to call the Blount County Dispatch non-emergency line at (865) 983-3620.
