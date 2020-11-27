The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of increasing vehicle burglaries.
A department Facebook post states during the holiday season each year, the BCSO always sees an increase in auto burglaries, and this year “is no exception.” But the number of reported auto burglaries featuring cars left unlocked, thus leading to theft of valuable possessions, is “alarming,” the post states.
BCSO deputies have taken 84 reports of vehicle burglaries so far this year, according to the post. In 61 of those cases, owners reported leaving their vehicles unlocked, and firearms were stolen in seven of the unlocked-vehicle cases.
“There is never a circumstance when leaving your vehicle unlocked is acceptable,” Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said in the post. “You should ALWAYS lock your vehicle when you leave it unattended, even if it’s just for a couple of minutes, and even if it’s in your private driveway or unsecured garage.
“Unfortunately, times have changed. Your private property is no longer sacred, and even small towns and communities contain a criminal element. Over the years, the opioid epidemic across our country and in Blount County has driven up property crimes. Many addicts will commit auto and home burglaries and sell the stolen items to pay for their next fix.
“It is challenging for law enforcement to make an arrest on these crimes of convenience, especially when the victim makes it so easy for the criminal. We are pleading with you to remove expensive items from your vehicle and make sure it is locked.”
The post also gives other tips for staving off auto burglary: parking a vehicle in a well-lit area, installing a wireless security camera system around the outside of a house and garage, and, during a shopping day, not keeping valuables inside a vehicle and instead putting packages in the trunk, not the backseat.
“It is becoming trite to say that 2020 has been a bad year for many people, but really, nothing could be truer,” Berrong said. “Most people work tirelessly for what they earn and to build a good life for themselves and their families. It is frustrating for us to work crimes that are easily preventable.
“Please don’t make it easy for a criminal to take what you’ve worked so hard for.”
