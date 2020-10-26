The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam after one man lost $1,500.
In a social media post Monday, BCSO said the man received a call from someone saying there was "suspicious activity" related to his Social Security number, and asking him to identify local law enforcement so it could be reported.
Later a woman who said her name was “Trish Walker” called from what appeared to be a BCSO line, telling the man unless he sent $1,500 in CVS gift cards, he would be arrested.
The man complied and lost the money.
The post added no one named "Trish Walker" is employed with BCSO.
"Please do not fall for this phone scam!" the post reads. "As the holidays near, criminals will begin to step up their efforts to scam people out of their hard-earned money."
It added BCSO employees will never ask for money over the phone or threaten to arrest residents if they don't pay gift card money.
Call 865-273-5000 to report any scams.
