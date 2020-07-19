It was on Feb. 8, 2018, that community leaders, including mayors and heads of law enforcement, came together at the Blount County Public Library to join a covenant.
“We vow to acknowledge and condemn violent hate crimes whenever and wherever they occur, strengthen enforcement and prosecute offenders; support victims; monitor and report hate crimes, and reach out to community groups to advance police/community relations,” the document reads.
The need for an agreement that stated these individuals vowed to treat all people with respect and show fairness and equity came out of a time when shootings of unarmed black men and hate crimes were national news constantly.
It was the civic committee of Blount County United that worked for a year on the covenant before it was officially signed at the library event. The deadly hate crimes weren’t happening here, but BCU wanted to be proactive and get conversations started to build relationships that might prevent them. Members of that committee also signed the covenant.
BCU, now in a partnership with the regional NAACP, is presenting a Race Relations Symposium via Zoom, from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 24, to revisit that covenant and hold a roundtable discussion with members who signed it. The roundtable will include Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp, Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell and Blount County Sheriff James Berrong.
The public is invited to participate in the free event.
Beyond the signing
Sharon Hannum is a member of the BCU’s civic committee and will facilitate the roundtable discussion. She said people who were at that public signing nearly 2½ years ago want to know what has happened since. She said two things became obvious as the group worked on the initiative.
“First, our community is vastly different than others in the state of Tennessee and the nation,” she said. “We have municipal types of government that exist, townships and also county government. All of these are convoluted and hard to understand.”
Hannum added that while the deadly acts witnessed in the national media haven’t happened here, Blount County does have hate and racism. “It may not manifest itself in the same way as in urban communities,” she said.
The purpose of the covenant, Hannum explained, was to condemn hate crimes and work so that integrity will bring about fairness for all.
In addition to this Friday night session, the Race Relations Symposium also will also have two added sessions on Saturday, July 25. One of them, from 9:30-11 a.m., also on Zoom, is designed for teachers. It is titled “What Does It Mean to be an Anti-Racist Educator?”
Co-presenters in this one will be Keri Prigmore, director of attendance and coordinator of school health for Alcoa City Schools, and Emily Smith-Buster, technology design coach for the public school district in Austin, Texas.
The Rev. Emily Anderson, pastor of New Providence Presbyterian Church, has worked and walked alongside BCU members as they have held awareness events and calls to action against racism in the community. Smith-Buster is the daughter of Anderson’s best friend from childhood. Anderson will introduce both presenters.
Committed to social justice
Smith-Buster has received national and worldwide attention as the founder of the Hive Society and as a social justice activist. Anderson said Smith-Buster tells a story of when she was a fifth grade teacher in an urban public school and was in conversation with one of her students.
At one point he told Smith-Buster, “No you don’t understand because you are white.”
Anderson said Smith-Buster went home and cried all afternoon. “She said her kids knew about white privilege before she did.”
From that moment on, Smith-Buster has committed herself to learning from all origins, including listening to her students’ stories, Anderson said. She has learned what it’s like to be a person of color in Texas and what it means to not be just non-racist but anti-racist, the pastor said.
The second session of the day on Saturday will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with the Rev. Benjamin Lewis, founder and CEO of Genesis Diversity Solutions, as presenter.
Separate youth sessions are offered from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, and titled “A Seat at the Table,” followed by “Courageous Conversations About Race,” from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. These are for ages 13 to 21. Facilitators are Jennifer Coffin, Robert McClelland, Inger Scudder, Callie Stalliard and the Rev. Louden Young.
The next steps
“At the end of the sessions, we will have a call to action,” McClelland said. “We will ask them to consider what they can do to make a difference. I think youth in many respects are more engaged and can see things more clearly than many adults. ... As adults, we will definitely support them on that journey.”
There is no cost to sign up for any of the Zoom sessions, but registration is required. The link can be found at stpaulamezmaryville.org.
As of late last week, there were 115 who had signed up. The Rev. Willa Estell said this seemed like a good time to host the event, weeks after Blount County had a Black Lives Matter march in which thousands participated.
She said the NAACP and BCU hope to continue these sessions.
“For both of them, it’s about addressing real issues with regards to race and moving forward and wanting to do something about it,” she said. “Before we can do anything about it, we have to acknowledge that it exists.”
Estell said she sees evidence that local city and county leaders and law enforcement are approachable. Not everyone may know that, she added. When it comes down to the covenant, it is about doing the job they have been elected to do, Estell said.
“The mayors understand they are not the mayors of some people, they are the mayors of all people,” she said.
