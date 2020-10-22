Be Aware Blount, the county’s anti-drug coalition, has been working in overdrive to ensure Red Ribbon Week’s mission is carried out, even in a pandemic.
A campaign to raise awareness about substance abuse, Red Ribbon Week usually consists of prevention activists going into schools to spread awareness about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.
But this year, Be Aware Blount had to adjust its practices for the drug abuse awareness week, which is eight days, from Oct. 23-31.
“This has been a tough year for everyone,” Be Aware Blount board member Danielle Woods said. “In a way we kind of accept the challenge. It puts us outside of our comfort zone and makes us start thinking about what other things can we be doing.”
Be Aware Blount grant coordinator Amanda Ingle-Lenski said almost all Red Ribbon Week activities have been moved online.
“Of course we have traditional students, but we also have virtual-learning students to consider,” she said. “We want to be mindful of that this year.”
The coalition has sent out online abuse prevention resources to the schools to use both in virtual and in-person learning, she said.
“If (students) are not going to school regularly or if they’re not accessing after-school programs, that’s a lot of unsupervised time,” Ingle-Lenski said. “We do want our parents thinking about that, making plans. Casual, frequent conversations from adults that they trust are the most effective way in helping them make good decisions on substance abuse issues.”
During a typical Red Ribbon Week, students are asked to sign physical copies of pledge cards stating that they’ll stay drug-free. Those pledge cards are being sent out virtually this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, Be Aware Blount in tandem with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force will host a Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 948 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
People can drop off their unused prescription drugs to be disposed of properly. These events bring in an average of 400 to 600 pounds of prescription drugs for disposal, Ingle-Lenski said.
Be Aware Blount has Red Ribbon Week-themed backgrounds on the Zoom meeting app. Email amanda@beawareblount.org for more information.
Additionally, the Blount County Courthouse and Blount County Justice Center will be illuminated with red lights.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell presented a proclamation declaring Oct. 23-31 Red Ribbon Week in Blount County.
“It’s about people knowing that there’s hope and that there’s other ways to treat depression, anxiety and things in their lives that may draw them to the drugs,” Mitchell said. “If we don’t stay vigilant on this and stay on top of it, then it will absolutely take us over.”
