While the COVID-19 pandemic is the medical issue that remains front and center, Blount County recovery activists are focused on informing the community that drug addiction still exists.
Amanda Ingle-Lenski, grant coordinator for Be Aware Blount Anti-Drug Coalition, said not only does the drug addiction not stop in the face of a pandemic, but often addiction is exacerbated.
“We’ve had a lot of concerns about people who are in recovery who are in groups that are having to do it online,” she said of recovery meetings. “We’re really trying to make sure people can maintain their recovery and sobriety when they don’t have that support system they’d normally have.”
In Blount County, 176 people have died from drug overdoses since January, Ingle-Lenski said.
Be Aware Blount, the county’s resource for all things drug prevention, hosts community events, speaks at area schools and provides resources for individuals and families struggling with addiction.
But as more and more events are canceled due to the coronavirus, Be Aware Blount has had to change nearly every part of its operations.
One of those changes came while organizing the annual Take Back Blount event, a candlelight vigil to memorialize people who lost their lives from overdoses.
This year, that sort of gathering wasn’t possible, so Ingle-Lenski and Be Aware Blount volunteers transformed the event into a drive-through drug prevention resource.
Monday, Aug. 31, was chosen because it’s International Overdose Awareness Day, Ingle-Lenski said, adding that several other anti-drug coalitions throughout the state hosted similar events that day.
“So many of our in-person events have been canceled,” Ingle-Lenski said. “But we really wanted to have an event where people could come by and get the things that they need.”
People stayed in their cars or parked and walked to the socially distanced stations at Smithview Pavilion in Maryville as volunteers handed out drug lock boxes and information on addiction.
The team also handed out DisposeRX packets, powder that dissolves drugs when combined with water. Ingle-Lenski said these packets were included because COVID-19 could make it difficult for people to dispose of drugs.
Each year, Be Aware Blount, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, hosts Drug Take Back Days, in which people bring in an average of 400 to 600 pounds of prescription drugs for disposal, Ingle-Lenski said.
Because of COVID-19, there hasn’t been a Take Back Day since October 2019.
“That’s our No. 1 fear,” Ingle-Lenski said. “Diversion is the No. 1 cause of the opioid epidemic right now — people getting access to drugs that they never had prescriptions for — so our goal right now is just to make sure that we’re doing everything we can do. ”
To further commemorate Overdose Awareness Day, Be Aware Blount is participating in an “Every Word Matters” campaign alongside the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
The campaign encourages people to take a pledge vowing not to use stigmatizing language, such as “junkie” or “crackhead” against people struggling with addiction. The public is encouraged to post their pledge on social media using the hashtag #everywordmatters.
“The stigma that surrounds addiction is just as harmful as the substance use disorder itself,” said Carly Crawford who handles social media for Be Aware Blount. “Just being mindful of the way you speak about it can really help someone who’s in recovery.”
Organizers also put together a small candlelight vigil with more than a dozen photos memorializing people who have died from drug overdoses.
Additionally, Marissa Valentine from Sevier County Coalition for Recovery and Education Services (CARES) gave out Narcan.
Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, forces a person overdosing from opioids or heroin into immediate withdrawal. It serves as a temporary fix until the person can receive medical care for the overdose.
Valentine said having ready access to Narcan is an effective way to fight overdose deaths.
“We lose 130 people every day on average across our nation,” Valentine said. “You couldn’t fit two months’ worth of that many people right here. One is too many, but 130 is just mind-blowing.”
Narcan is free at most pharmacies with most insurances, Valentine said. People without insurance can contact Be Aware Blount at 865-268-3898 or Valentine directly at 865-679-4506 for information on how to get Narcan.
