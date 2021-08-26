The Blount County Mayor’s Office is joining forces with a number of organizations to launch a new initiative to reduce littering.
The Mayor’s Office is partnering with Keep Blount Beautiful, the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville and Alcoa Police departments, and the local landfill to address the issue.
“We want to respond to concerned citizens and work with other agencies to address a problem that people are seeing as they drive around the county,” County Mayor Ed Mitchell said.
The goal of the “Be Blount — Be Better” initiative is to raise awareness of the problem of litter, crack down on litterers, and provide opportunities for citizens to work alongside local agencies by volunteering for cleanups. Officials said the initiative came about after a number of recent reports of littering across the county.
“We’ve had an increase in calls about littering so we just put our brains together to see how we can help,” BCMO Executive Assistant Amy Cowden said. “Everyone we reached out to jumped on board and we decided to launch an information campaign.”
In addition to taking part in the campaign, Keep Blount Beautiful is working to help clean up existing litter. The organization is currently accepting registration to volunteer for their upcoming fall litter cleanups.
“There’s a lot of heavy things going on right now. But even with all of that happening, we can’t forget that we have a community to take care of and we have to work to keep it beautiful,” Cowden said.
Anyone interested in volunteering for cleanup can visit keepblountbeautiful.org for more information.
