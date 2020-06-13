Alcoa Intermediate School third grade teacher Miranda Talley spent Wednesday, June 10, bringing the light of hope to her community.
Spearheaded by the hashtag slogan #ShineDay2020, Maryville community members went online and took to the streets, using a message inspired by Talley’s story to serve and give.
Volunteers for Shine Day went out to a variety of locations to spruce up gardens, package food, make cards for seniors and deliver sweets. They visited New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa, working shoulder to shoulder to paint stepping stones and plant fresh beds of flowers.
Numerous businesses, eateries, churches and advocacy centers countywide donned Shine Day shirts adorned with the simple outline of a lightning bug, a symbol of remembrance for Clark Reagan, Talley’s late son.
The 8-year-old remembered as “Clarkie” died a year ago Wednesday in a murder-suicide incident that rocked the Maryville community. It was Clark’s father who died of suicide.
“I try not to relive too many details of that day,” Talley wrote Thursday on her personal WordPress blog “Keep Shining Light.”
“However, that day, and in the days that followed,” she continued, “I was immediately overwhelmed with how the community came together to support my family as we grieved the traumatic loss of an 8-year-old gone way too soon.”
The community didn’t only respond with love for Talley and her family in June 2019 as they coped with the tragic loss. It also responded with a symbol: blue ribbons on storefronts, streetlights, mailboxes and signs.
Now Talley wrote, the community embrace and a year of struggling with loss led her to recently ask what she was going to do in June 2020.
The answer to that question was “a lot.”
Talley transformed her son’s legacy into something hundreds took part in.
Alcoa Intermediate School Principal Michelle Knight just returned from volunteering at New Hope for Shine Day when she talked to The Daily Times.
“The idea behind it is just to be a light for people who need it,” Knight said. “It doesn’t have to be publicized. You don’t have to tell people what you’re doing.”
Knight’s staff along with many others accompanied Talley as they served New Hope.
The staff was also there and were some of the first to hear the tragic news a year ago. Talley was in a job interview at the intermediate school when it happened.
“The same time she joined our faculty, she lost her son,” Knight remembered. That lightning bug, she added, is how Talley symbolizes her son. “He was a light to other people. He was a sweet-spirited kid. He loved Jesus. ... He was always doing things for other people and making other people happy, as a lighting bug does: A lighting bug shines.”
Knight confirmed she was keenly aware of the school’s role in Talley’s journey, but she also said Talley has changed her staff’s lives, too.
“We wanted her before she wanted us,” Knight said. She’s been friends with Talley for years and praised the elementary educator’s prowess in her field. “She’s that way no matter what school she’s at. ... But, since she’s been here with us, our staff has become a lot more aware of trauma and how it affects kids and adults.”
Less important things, Knight said, have fallen by the wayside: Talley’s story has helped people see the bigger picture.
“Clark spread his light in so many ways. He included friends that were lonely and made connections to people who felt unseen by others,” Talley wrote on her blog. “Thank you so much to all those who have continued to carry out the mission Clark’s light inspired,” she concluded. “It has been beautiful and healing and uplifting!”
Talley’s Shine Day initiative has not only garnered several days of celebration and service.
The small movement also raised money for the MLK Community Center on GoFundMe. By Friday, the #ShineDay2020 campaign had raised more than $13,700.
“Go out and do something to benefit your community,” the page encouraged donors. “And always remember to be the light!”
