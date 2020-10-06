A new face is now leading local SmartBank branches.
Stephanie Bean has been promoted to regional branch administrator for upper East Tennessee, SmartBank announced Tuesday. She will oversee and manage SmartBank branch operations in Blount, Knox and Sevier counties.
Bean previously served as senior branch sales manager in Pigeon Forge and has been with SmartBank for the past four years. She has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, a press release states.
Bean also serves on the board of Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic, Great Smoky Mountain Dance Theatre and Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association. She is a member of Pigeon Forge Rotary and First Baptist Church Sevierville, and graduated from the Consumer School of Lending and Leadership Tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.