It was 1978 when Kim DeLozier began a decades-long affair with Great Smoky Mountains National Park, first with the tough task of wild hog control and then bear management in his role as a U.S. wildlife ranger.
Today, the Seymour resident is retired from the National Park Service, has written two books on bear encounters inside the Smokies and has just taken on a new challenge — being named program leader for BearWild, a new endeavor that will seek to educate visitors and residents on how to coexist with the mighty black bears.
BearWild is a partnership with Appalachian Bear Rescue, a Townsend-based nonprofit that takes in injured or orphaned black bear cubs and nurses them to health for release back into the wild. Both ABR and BearWild are separate programs under the leadership of the Appalachian Black Bear Rehabilitation and Release Center Inc.
As someone who has seen the tragic results of what happens when bears lose their fear of humans, DeLozier said it will be his mission to go out into areas where bears have been known to visit and educate people how to act responsibly. That includes gated communities, residences and businesses, he said.
“We live in bear country,” he stressed. “There is no question about that. They are in Seymour, in Knoxville, Chattanooga and all up and down the Appalachians chain, too. Bears are definitely here.”
The latest estimate is there are 1,900 black bears in GSMNP.
There are places like The Villages in Gatlinburg that do their part, DeLozier said. The 17 businesses located there have replaced all of their trash cans with animal-resistant ones. Neighborhoods also are making efforts by not leaving bird feeders out at certain times of the year, making sure pet food is brought indoors and properly storing garbage, food and recyclables.
BearWild, DeLozier said, can come alongside and help provide funding for garbage cans. He said his troubleshooting also will include such things as fencing or modification of existing trash containers.
“We have the knowledge to fly people to the moon,” DeLozier said. “Surely we can figure out how to coexist with the symbol of our Smokies, the black bear.”
The message DeLozier will deliver is an initiative called BearWise, which includes wildlife agencies from Southeastern states. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is part of that effort. Last year, ABR signed a contract to serve the BearWise Tennessee program.
“We are all working together because the message is the same no matter where you are,” ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd said. “You need a set of standard messages that everybody sees so they know the right things to do around bears.”
Keeping bears wild
BearWild, she explained, is more like a branding of an ABR arm that’s always been there. The separate entity will promote awareness of how to do the right thing around bears. ABR will continue its mission of taking in injured or orphaned black bear cubs and providing the care they need so they can roam free again. The facility takes in bears from several states.
Its first bear was named Zero, and it came to ABR in July 1996; it was released a few months later. Dodd said DeLozier was instrumental in getting ABR started.
While wild hog management and the reintroduction of the river otter, elk, red wolf and peregrine falcon into the national park were his responsibilities in the 30-plus years he served as wildlife ranger, DeLozier said he spent most of his time on bear management. He recalled dangerous situations in 1989 and 1990, when the Chimneys picnic area had all but been taken over by hungry, fearless bears.
“We moved 32 bears out of Chimney picnic area over a three-year period,” DeLozier said. A woman was even attacked there. DeLozier and others on staff decided to do some night surveying to find out what was attracting the bears.
“We had 12 bears active in that picnic area at one time,” he said. ‘The underlying problem was nighttime garbage.”
Too many people, too much garbage
The national park had been using animal-resistant garbage cans since the 1960s, DeLozier explained, but they were small and not adequate for the number of people and resulting garbage they created. The 32-gallon cans would fill up and then people would stack their trash on top.
The rangers, including DeLozier, would go in at dark and clean up everything. They would capture some of the bears, do a biological workup, place an ear tag on them and pull a tooth from each. The bears then would be released back to the area in hopes that the bad experience would send them on their way.
“The negative has to be greater than the positive,” the former wildlife ranger said. “Their wild behavior is paramount to their survival and longevity. We have to minimize our impact on them.”
The situation at Chimneys is much improved. Trash cans are larger and the picnic area closes earlier.
After DeLozier spent 32 yeas with GSMNP, he worked for nine years for Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He came back home and answered the call to once again help protect the black bear.
“Most of my time at the park was spent on bears and bear management,” DeLozier said. “It’s like coming full circle to come back and work on what is near and dear to me in the Smokies.”
GSMNP is the most-visited national park, with an estimated 12.55 million visitors in 2019. Many come here hoping to see bears, deer, elk and other wildlife. DeLozier said for that to continue, people have to make smart decisions when encountering animals and not cause harm through bad behavior.
“There are some very smart people in the world, but some of them come into the park and they go brain dead,” he said, adding that most know what to do and what not to do, but that sometimes goes out the window in the heat of the moment. DeLozier said things certainly have improved over the years.
Don’t chase a bear
One instance DeLozier vividly recalls is a woman who chased a bear at Morton Overlook so she could sit her 2-year-old daughter on the bear’s back and take a photo. DeLozier also remembers a couple in Cades Cove who kicked a recently weaned bear cub attempting to prey on a newborn deer. The man was seen chasing the bear across the field. Both individuals were cited for harassing wildlife.
“We have been putting that message out there for a long time,” he said. “Most people realize they are not supposed to feed bears, but to most people, feeding a bear is handing a bear a cookie. We are also talking about garbage and especially nighttime garbage. It is dangerous. There are a lot of bears, a lot of people and a lot of garbage.”
