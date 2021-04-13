Everybody has an “I didn’t get to do that in 2020 because of COVID-19,” list, but this new year is holding more promise.
One of the thankful groups is the Blount County Master Gardeners, who missed having its annual plant sale last year. The popular and well-attended event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at The Shed, 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, at the Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson dealership. Admission is free.
It’s a sale much different from simply walking into a retail shop and attempting to find what might grow in your yard. This sale will be staffed with master gardeners who have gone through hundreds of hours of training. They also have volunteered on beautification projects around town, at places like the Blount County Public Library, Fairview Elementary School and the downtown streets in Maryville. New classes start up each year.
They are people like Rex and Amy Bloomer, 2019 graduates of the Master Gardeners program. They have shopped at the sale previously and now are busy promoting it as members.
The husband and wife grew up with gardens. Amy said the thrill has never subsided.
“I just love learning about plants,” she said, adding it’s why she became a master gardener. She and Rex will contribute several plants to the sale.
There will be perennials, trees, annuals, shrubs and herbs. Many have been grown by the master gardeners themselves and are native to this area. Some items also have been donated by others. The experts will be present Saturday to answer questions.
Prices of the plants will be very low, the Bloomers added.
Proceeds will go to Blount County Master Gardeners projects, explained John Wilson, UT extension agent and county director. That includes things like schools, beautification of other buildings and also partnerships with Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Need your soil tested? There will be kits for that, the Bloomers said. Blount Countians battling red clay soil can gain some insight, they explained.
Wilson will be on hand Saturday. He said there are 125 master gardeners in Blount County, with a new class beginning in August. They work on more than 20 projects every year, he said.
In addition to plants, this sale will offer related items like gardening tools, pots and saucers, birdhouses, plant stakes, gloves and more. Amy said they really won’t know what is being included until participants bring it all on set-up day, which is Friday.
All of the plants available for sale are state inspected.
Shoppers typically show up early for the sale. Rex said people will be asked to wear masks and social distance.
The event takes place rain or shine. The Shed is covered. Wilson said he is appreciative of Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson for offering its space.
New gardeners who are ready to start a project or the more seasoned gardeners who want to experiment and change things up a bit in the backyard will find something to take home and grow, the Bloomers said, adding this is a great opportunity for all to participate in a beautification project, large or small.
