Coley O’Dell’s first beehive in 1997 came from capturing a swarm, but his family’s Smokey Ridge Apiaries is making it much easier for others to start beekeeping.
Saturday morning, March 11, they had millions of bees ready for pickup, neatly packaged in boxes in a tent off O’Dell Road in Maryville. Each box had a mated queen and 10,500 to 14,000 bees. The business also was ready to sell or take orders for other items beekeepers need, from smokers to PPE, personal protective equipment.
“A lot of beekeepers are looking to start new hives or replace failing hives,” explained O’Dell, who’s considering another order for bee packages from his supplier, Willbanks Apiaries Inc. in Claxton, Georgia. Buyers came from Dandridge to Crossville to pick up orders this weekend.
Next month Smokey Ridge Apiaries also will be filling orders for “nucs,” a nucleus colony or baby beehive, from a supplier in western Kentucky. The nucs will have three frames of bees in various stages from eggs up, a frame of honey and a frame of pollen.
“I love beekeeping, and I want to share it with other people and help them be successful,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell has 50 hives of his own these days, enough to keep three full-time and three part-time workers busy at Smokey Ridge Apiaries. Beekeeping went from a hobby to a commercial enterprise for him over 15 years, with retirement because of disability allowing him to devote his attention full time to the bees.
At 70, he loves helping new beekeepers learn from his mistakes and his successes.
“Wet bees are dead bees,” he told one woman from Anderson County picking up bee boxes this weekend when she asked about how to protect the newcomers with temperatures scheduled to dip on Monday.
He also gave her advice for watching for mites. One of the biggest problems for bees these days, he said, is a mite that carries a virus. “We as beekeepers don’t have any type of treatment for the virus,” he explained.
O’Dell recalls the mistakes he made one time when he bought five packages and placed them side by side. “I thought everything was hunky-dory,” he said, but the next day he discovered one hive had only the queen, because the bees had drifted to the other hives. He learned how to space them and turn the entrances until the hives were established.
While bees don’t need constant attention, they do need management and care, O’Dell said.
One of the people he is passing on his knowledge to is employee Eli Prach, a senior at Maryville High School.
Eli’s interested in bees started when he was 10 and accompanied his grandmother to a class because she had a dream of keeping bees. Eli had eight hives in Texas before his family moved to Tennessee three years ago. Now the 17-year-old has 17 hives.
“Beekeeping’s kind of therapeutic in a way,” he said. “You also meet great people along the way, like Coley.”
Eli isn’t just a beekeeper. He’s completed the courses and exams to be a Tennessee master beekeeper and inspector. He earned a scholarship to attend the Hive Life Conference in Gatlinburg this past January. “Some of the biggest names in beekeeping where there,” he said.
Elie said he wishes people understood how important bees are, noting that they pollinate a third of the food we eat.
O’Dell has a firsthand example of the impact they can make, recalling how his brother’s orchard and vegetable plants picked up when Coley moved a few hives nearby. “Now I get all the free produce I want,” he said with a grin.
Eli said he’s learned more from O’Dell than the bee business, also life lessons in things like integrity. “He’s a good role model,” the teen said.
One of O’Dell’s life lessons is, “You’ve got to trust your fellow man.”
When he placed a picnic table in the front yard with a drop box so people could pick up honey any time they wanted, “I was selling more honey than I could put on the table,” O’Dell explained.
So O’Dell invested about $500 to have a full honey stand built. “If everything I had done had paid off as well as that honey stand, I’d be a millionaire,” he said.
Smokey Ridge Apiaries honey and other products also are available at places such as Maryville Farmers Market, Horn of Plenty and online.
As for his advice for those just starting to keep bees, O’Dell said. “If you start and you fail, don’t quit. Stay with it and learn everything you can.”
“You learn mainly from your mistakes ... I’ve made plenty,” he said.
