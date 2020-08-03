Burglary petitions are on file for four juveniles who broke out of a behavior center in Louisville early Monday, Aug. 3, and are accused of trying to rob a store and steal a utility truck.
Ranging in age from 15 to 17, the male juveniles were reported missing from the Helen Ross McNabb Gateway Center, 3845 Holston College Road, Louisville, according to a statement from Blount County Sheriff James Berrong.
Deputies started looking for them in the Holston College Road area, but didn’t find anyone.
Monday morning, deputies responded to multiple reports of thefts, burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area of Ralph Phelps and Quarry roads.
These included a convenience store break-in attempt and burglary and vandalism at a church, both on Ralph Phelps Road.
There were also complaints of “numerous” attempted vehicle burglaries, and the theft of a bucket truck belonging to the city of Maryville, stolen from property on Quarry Road.
Berrong asked people who live near these roads to keep an eye out for the four juveniles and to keep their doors locked.
Investigations into the escape, the attempted burglaries and the vehicle theft are ongoing, according to the statement.
The juveniles are all in the custody of the state Department of Children Services and receiving treatment at Helen Ross McNabb.
