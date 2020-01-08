Christmas miracles sometimes are a few days late, but Empty Pantry Fund board members celebrated more than 1,300 of them at its Jan. 6 meeting — PayPal donations made in 2019 totaled $1,325, enough to meet the 2019 fundraising goal.
“In our previous article, we had stated that our goal was not met for the year. That statement was actually true at that time, but since that article, our final Paypal numbers came in totaling just over $1,300,” EPF Treasurer Tony Clark explained. “These donations were made in 2019 but the funds were not transferred until Jan. 6. These late donations brought our grand total to $129,326.15.”
The Empty Pantry Fund received 15 additional donations via U.S. Postal Service that were postmarked Dec. 30 and 31, totalling $2,450. EPF President Lon Fox said, “These donations will be added to the beginning balance of the 2020 campaign but are listed with this article.”
This Christmas miracle has allowed the Empty Pantry Fund to reach its fundraising goal and provide a solid foundation for the continued success of this community project,” he added. “I know that (Chairman Emeritus) Paul ‘Santa’ Bales and (board member) Vernon W. Petree are both smiling down from heaven today knowing that the goal was reached after all.”
Donations are accepted year round for the Empty Pantry Fund and can be sent to the Empty Pantry Fund, 307 East Harper Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 or can be made via Paypal at anytime via the website at www.emptypantryfund.com. Any additional donations received this year will be listed in the kickoff article for 2020 in November.
Donations made via PayPal in 2019 but not transferred until 2020
• Stephen Strickland, $200
• Terry Cobb, $100
• Debbie Dickie, $500
• Tracy Neal, $200
• Kathryn Dodd, $100
• Mary Peery, $100
• Melissa Carter, $100
• Myra Southern, $25
Donations received after Jan. 1 but postmarked Dec. 30 and 31:
• William and Margaret Crowder, $50
• In memory of Wane and Don Forshay and Gracie Forshay, $100
• Anonymous, $100
• Honoring my siblings by Martha Head, $100
• Rick and Mary Patton, $500
• Melitta Stoutt, $50
• Bruce Watt, $25
• Mr. and Mrs. Duncan Crawford, $50
• Dawn Levin, $25
• Anonymous, $1,000
• In loving memory of Danny Clark, $100
• Linda and Timothy Richards, $25
• Sarah Mackenzie, $200
• Fred and Sophia Metz, $100
• Carolyn and Mike Gregory, $25
Total of $2,450 will be added to the 2020 kickoff amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.