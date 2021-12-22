Workers are laboring around the clock to meet a Jan. 4 deadline that's not set in stone, but one thing is: Bella will be open for dining within the next month.
The restaurant, part of the Spaces in the City portfolio of restaurants and event centers that until now have been located in Knoxville, will be located in the old J.C. Penney building on West Broadway Avenue in downtown Maryville, the site of the former Sullivan's Downtown. Since its closure last June, crews have worked long hours to prepare for the new tenant, said Chris Williams, vice president of business development for Spaces in the City.
"They've been working seven days a week, until midnight on some nights, and Jan. 4 is still the goal — but that's all dependent on getting the kitchen installed and getting everyone trained in the kitchen," Williams told The Daily Times this week. "The front-of-house training, I'm not so worried about, the back-of-house training will take a week-and-a-half to two weeks. So we'll be cutting it close, but if we end up pushing it back, it'll only be for a week or so. We will be open in January."
Bella, Williams said, will feature Italian fare based on food from the Tuscany region of Italy, but what's prepared in the kitchen is only a part of what he and his team hope to provide to Maryville residents. The food, the service and the ambience are all designed to create an experience that Williams hopes will add to Blount County's culinary offerings as well as to the attractiveness of the downtown area.
"As a company, we like to provide an entire experience," he said. "You can provide good food, and people will come back. You can have great drinks, and people will come back. But when you have a knowledgeable staff, that creates a whole experience that's so much more than just dining out. It becomes something you learn about, and you're like, 'I love this.'
"This place will be stunning, because we want to provide that experience. We want people to get dressed up and go out for a special occasion and decide to come here if they want to go someplace that's special. We've done that at our restaurants in Knoxville, because our goal has always been to make all of the pieces come together so that when you get the check, the price point is easily justified because you've been wowed."
Williams has Blount County ties — he attended Alcoa Elementary School before transferring to Christian Academy of Knoxville, and his grandfather still lives on County Farm Road near William Blount High School. He feels a sense of ownership in bringing Bella to life in Maryville, and doing so through the experience of his work with Jim and Lori Klonaris, owners of Spaces in the City and its affiliate restaurants — Kefi, Vida, The Vault and the recently sold Cafe 4 on Market Square.
When Sullivan's owner Charles Irvine announced the closure of Sullivan's last June, a local partnership between realtor David Shanks and Massey Electric CEO Randy Massey announced it had purchased the building. That organization — Southern Cross Real Estate Partnership — then leased the building to Spaces in the City, which established Pistol Creek Hospitality Group as a new organization aimed at bringing Bella, and perhaps other properties in the future, to Blount County.
"It's hard to think of us as a small company, although we are," Williams said. "What makes Spaces unique is that the name is meant to describe what we do: We have these beautiful spaces in the city of Knoxville, and now that name also applies here, but in doing some historic Maryville research, we wanted to call it something different.
"In talking with Lori about this, we agreed that we want Bella to be our first adventure in Maryville around which we can help revitalize downtown. We want to be a part of making it more exciting, and we want this to be the anchor of other projects we launch here in Maryville, so that we have multiple spaces here like we do in Knoxville."
The building at 121 W. Broadway Ave. was constructed in 1925 for the J.C. Penney retail chain, and the tile marker displaying the company name has stood ever since. It's one of several historic features of the building that Williams said the new owners wanted to preserve. The Klonarises, Williams added, have an eye for design, and all of their Knoxville establishments are built with an emphasis on visual as well as culinary appeal. With Executive Chef T.J. Saunders — a veteran of Ruth's Chris Steak House, Babalu and the Regas chain — in the kitchen, the goal is to match the decor with a menu that incorporates some of the flair of their Knoxville businesses into something new.
"For example, we'll have a flaming cheese wheel for dinner service, which is brandy over a hot cheese wheel, with the server shaving cheese as the brandy burns, and then we'll toss pasta in the flaming cheese sauce," Williams said. "The bar menu is something Lori and I have been working in tandem on, because I love doing that. Kefi was my opportunity to put this really adventurous cocktail menu out, and I love serving good wine or cocktails or a beer that's made locally."
On a recent Tuesday, workers scurried throughout the building like worker bees putting together a hive. An empty elevator shaft to the second-floor mezzanine awaited its car, and the carpet was covered in plastic to protect it from scuffs and stains. Global supply chain issues have meant the proprietors have had to get innovative, Williams said, and with 164 seats (including outside patio seating) to accommodate, it's one of the biggest ventures the Spaces in the City team has undertaken to date.
"It's going to be an exciting restaurant to open, and we're going to be busy," Williams said. "It's going to be a matter of winning people over, and if I do my job and get the servers excited about what we're doing, it'll be a homerun. I expect to have people come in who are skeptical at first, but hopefully we impress them, and then word of mouth spreads.
"It's going to be fun, and I'm very excited about winning over those skeptical people. Whether it's with wine or food or a cocktail, I love winning someone over. I like to tell everyone, 'If you think you're not going to like something, let's change your mind.'"
