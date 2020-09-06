Townsend’s mayor of two years died early Sunday following heart complications that began nearly a week ago.
Ron Palewski passed away about 1:30 a.m. following what sources told The Daily Times was a “major heart attack” that happened Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The mayor celebrated a birthday May 26 and was in his 80s.
City leaders made the news public Sunday when they announced the death in a social media post.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mayor,” the post stated. “His love for Townsend and its citizens will be greatly missed.”
Adding that more details would be available later, the post requested people keep the Palewski family in their thoughts and prayers.
Palewski’s son, Steve Palewski Sr., posted on Facebook a short tribute after Townsend’s announcement.
“Dad, please keep watching over me,” he wrote. “Do not have the words to begin to say how much I miss you.”
Commissioners and other leaders could not be reached for comment by press time, though City Recorder Danny Williamson said in a text that he’s still processing the news.
“We were very close,” he messaged.
Though Palewski had only been mayor since 2018, he served in commissioner and vice mayor positions for nearly 15 years.
He hailed from the Chicagoland area and was married to his wife, Lorraine, for nearly 60 years, The Daily Times has reported. In 2010, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise visit from their Elgin, Illinois-based family.
The Palewskis had five children and seven grandchildren at that time.
They retired to Townsend following Palewski’s 42 years of work at Western Electric — which evolved into AT&T and then Lucent Technologies — in 1998.
Like many who move from elsewhere to make Townsend their homes, Palewski often told The Daily Times he thought the city was the “most beautiful place in the world.” He vacationed to the mountain town before moving there two decades ago.
Michael Talley is currently the city’s vice mayor.
Tennessee law governing cities and towns states this position will “discharge the duties of the mayor’s office ... until the next regular municipal election” in the case of a vacated mayoral seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.