Beltone will be gifting one winner a set of hearing aids to someone in East Tennessee in honor of Better Hearing Month during the month of May.
To nominate someone, email customerservice@beltonetn.com and include your name, the name of the person you are nominating and why they should be chosen to win the set of hearing aids. Nominations will be accepted until May 28.
Beltone in Maryville is located at 8030 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway. There also are offices in Knoxville and Clinton.
