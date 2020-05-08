Beltone will give away a set of digital hearing aids to someone in need in celebration of Better Hearing Month during May.
To nominate someone for the giveaway, the following must be submitted by email to customerservice@beltonetn.com: the nominator's name, the nominee's name and phone number, and why they should be chosen.
Entries will be accepted until May 22 and the winner will be announced no later than May 27.
