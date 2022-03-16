Blount County’s attorney has notified the developer of Best Farms that it can proceed with plans to build a 218-home subdivision on 53 acres off Best Road and Newbury Lane.
Because the Blount County Planning Commission did not approve or disapprove a revised plat by Mesana Investments LLC within 60 days, under state law “this plat should be deemed approved,” attorney Craig L. Garrett wrote in a letter to county development officials and copied to members of the planning commission.
In detailing his legal opinion Garrett explained that a tie vote on approving the plat by members of the planning commission at their Jan. 27 meeting was not enough to equal disapproval. The state law “requires that the grounds for disapproval of any plat to be stated upon the record of the Planning Commission,” Garrett wrote. “I have reviewed the video of the meeting and this simply was not done.”
“I am aware that the Planning staff tried to emphasize to the members of the Planning Commission that their failure to comply with the mandates of the statue would be deemed an approval of this plan and in spite of this advice, the Planning Commission took no other action after the 5 to 5 tie vote on the motion to approve,” his March 2 letter said. No motion was made to disapprove the plat and “there was no specific grounds supporting disapproval that was stated on the record.”
CTAS concurs
Many Blount County residents had spoken against an earlier plan for Best Farms and one for a 190 lot subdivision named Pate Farms before the commission voted those down last fall.
Because of the “significant” public input on the issue, Garrett said he consulted with the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service, which agreed with his interpretation of Tennessee Code Annotated Section 13-3-404.
“The commission is required to approve or disapprove of a plat and must state its reasons for disapproval on the record,” wrote Kristy Godsey Brown, CTAS manager of legal services, in a Feb. 14 letter to Garrett.
“It was certainly possible for us to take a different opinion and require the developer to again sue the County, but I cannot support that approach as that would result in needless litigation that I do not feel that we can win in Court,” Garrett wrote to Jeff Headrick, who oversees the county Department of Development Services in addition to serving as highway superintendent; Thomas Lloyd, building commissioner; and members of the Blount County Planning Commission.
“There’s rules to go by, and we’ll have to comply with what was laid out in the statute,” planning commission Chairman Darrell Tipton said in a phone interview Wednesday, March 16.
Mesana Investments filed a lawsuit after the commission denied a plan for 224 lots in September 2021, but then it submitted a revised plan.
The January meeting occurred 52 days into the 60-day period for action on the revised plat.
Tipton voted in favor of the new plat, along with Roy Gamble, Tom Hodge, Scott King and Clifford Walker. Steve Mikels, Geneva Harrison, Jeff Jopling, Bruce McClellan and Linda Webb voted against it, with members Brian Robbins and Ed Stucky absent.
Lloyd, who is director of the planning department, suggested then that someone may want to make another motion because the tie vote might be considered no action within the 60 day deadline. No one did.
“I hate to see the development go forward on a technicality,” Mikels said in a phone interview Wednesday, March 16. “It was a failure of our system.”
“The people didn’t want it,” said Mikels, who also serves on the Blount County Commission. “It’s going to overload our infrastructure in that area.”
The developer will have to continue to comply with various building requirements.
Utilities including the City of Maryville Water and Sewer Department for sewer service, South Blount County Utility District for water and the City of Alcoa Electrical Engineering Department have provided letters stating they can serve the proposed development. The developer also will have to coordinate with the Blount County Highway Department.
Cluster Development
A January memo from the Planning Department staff said the revised preliminary plat meets regulations for a “Cluster Development,” which allows smaller lot sizes and setbacks with preserved open space.
The approved preliminary plat has an overall density of 4.11 single family homes per acre, with no lot smaller than 3,750 square feet, half of what would otherwise be required in the Suburbanizing zone.
In a March 15 email to Mesana Investments’ attorney, Lewis S. Howard Jr., Garrett wrote, “The next step would be scheduling a pre-construction meeting to review engineering. I invite your client to contact our Planning Department to pursue this process.”
Garrett’s March 2 letter to county officials said the developer’s attorney had demanded that the preliminary plat approval be granted because the 60-day deadline had passed without approval or disapproval, as required by the state law.
