Held Friday night, Feb. 3, at the Airport Hilton in Alcoa, the annual Best of Blount Awards honored seven businesses and individuals for their work in the county over the past year.
Little River Outdoor Resort, the Smoky Mountain Air Show, GEAR Staffing, Tula Blu Events, Kiwanis Club of Maryville, Eric Maynard, Reid Walker and Steve Garner all received awards.
The winners at the Blount Partnership-led event were selected by past winners, current members of the partnership’s board of directors, and the staff of neighboring chambers of commerce.
The award ceremony also saw seven others honored with lifetime chamber memberships. Former Tennessee Governor and U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, among those honorees, spoke during the ceremony, and told the crowd, “What you’re supposed to do is do as much as you can for everybody else living around you.”
With him in receiving lifetime chamber memberships were Virginia Hardwick, Bob Sullivan, Ruth and Steve West, Pam Young and Joe Zappa.
The Blount County community, Alexander said, “For a long, long time, has always raised up people who spent their time, money and their gifts helping people who live close to them.” To Alexander, the Best of Blount Awards reflect that spirit.
Growth
Celebrated during the award ceremony, development — both its potential benefits and its potential drawbacks — was also a prominent topic in the local community in 2022. Steve West, former West Chevrolet CEO, referenced that controversy during the ceremony.
“I hear more talk today about traffic than anything else in town,” he said of concerns about increased traffic following from growth. “You know what, you wouldn’t have a library, you wouldn’t have a Clayton Center for the Arts, you wouldn’t have two Walmarts, you wouldn’t have a lot of good restaurants, if it wasn’t for traffic,” he continued.
“If you think you’ve got too much traffic, Cocke and Claiborne have room for you to grow,” he said to applause and laughter.
Whitney Kent with WVLT-TV presented the awards and also noted the county’s growth. As a preamble to the award presentations, she gave those at the ceremony a review of local business and tourism activities in the last year.
2022 saw a record number of visitors to Blount County, Kent said. Tourists spent $477 million, which went towards 4,175 jobs in the county and $175 million in payroll.
“The amount of activity surrounding downtown Maryville, Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm and the greenway expansion, makes me, personally, pretty excited about the future of all Blount County citizens,” she said.
Awards
The ceremony was meant to give those in attendance a sense of the work accomplished by Blount businesses in 2022. Organizers used a video retrospective as well as remarks from speakers to emphasize those companies and their work with the Blount Partnership.
The seven Best of Blount Award winners were honored for wide-ranging reasons, from adapting a business for success during the pandemic to responding to emergency situations.
The first award of the night was shared between two companies. Both the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort and the Smoky Mountain Air Show received the Tourism Impact Award. The award is meant to recognize “the assets of Blount County,” including its festivals and community events, Kent said.
Little Arrow, she commented, is “at the forefront of supporting local events through time and sponsorships”, while the Smoky Mountain Air Show drew over 50,000 visitors to Louisville in September and promoted both aviation and STEM learning.
Secondly, the Bright Future Award went to Tula Blu Events. The selection committee chose Tula Blu for the award in part because of its adaptability during the pandemic. Owners Amy and Dan Tankersley had shuttered their business initially, before revamping and purchasing an airstream trailer as a mobile massage studio.
“When you talk about a business being able to pivot operations due to the pandemic, you need to look no further than Tula Blu Events,” Kent said.
The ceremony also honored two members of the Maryville Police Department with its First Responder Award for their actions during a March 27, 2022 burglary. Kent told the audience that Officer Reid Walker was nearly run over by an aggravated burglary suspect, but continued trying to stop the suspect despite the danger. Officer Eric Maynard also responded to the scene, ultimately driving his car into the suspect’s vehicle.
In addition to the Best of Blount award, both men were also presented with checks for $5,000 each by Cirrus Aircraft engineer Robert Booher. Kent told the crowd that Booher survived a plane crash in December of 2021. He attributed his survival to the first responders who arrived at the scene of the crash, and Kent said that Booher was one factor in Cirrus’ decision to reward the two MPD officers for their work.
The Business of the Year Award went to GEAR Staffing, an employment and recruiting company that has worked with organizations like the Blount County Recovery Court to help people with convictions on their record find work. “These individuals were able to get their lives back on track, but it’s much more than that,” Kent said.
“They were able to contribute to the economy and society. If they were required to serve their time incarcerated, it would have cost taxpayers more than $2 million,” she said.
The final two awards centered service to the the community. Kiwanis Club of Maryville was given the Community Impact Award, meant for organizations active in community service programs. Steve Garner, owner of Blount Excavating, received Best of Blount’s Philanthropist of the Year award for his longstanding history of community service. That service includes scholarship establishment, board membership and organization sponsorship.
“This was a special night to honor those that give back so much to the Blount County community,” said Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels. “These individuals and businesses work tirelessly to make sure that this community remains strong and vibrant.”
