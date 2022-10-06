The “free-for-all” layout of Maryville’s larger recycling center, 715 Best St., is soon to start phase one of a string of improvements that the city hopes make it is as attractive as Sandy Springs Park across the street.
Director of Engineering and Publics Works Brian Boone said allocation of the project was budgeted in the current fiscal year.
“We’re going to keep trying to prioritize the things we know that we need to do and that we want to do,” Boone said. “And this is something we both need to do and want to do.”
At $1 million, the first phase encompasses nearly one half of the entire property and has a six week construction period, Boone said. Other bids that came in for the construction work were higher, and he generalized that costs are likely a little higher now than a couple of years ago.
By mid-November, he expects the property to be noticeably improved. Some time around Christmas, he hopes the first phase is fully complete. And by winter, the contractor should advance to landscaping, fencing and lighting. Demolition, grading and drainage are the first steps, then pouring asphalt and laying concrete pads.
“But that’s the goal: to get all of our paving done in November, so that when we get to December we’re really doing the types of things that are really temperature dependent,” Boone said.
Part time recycling center employee Phil Keeble
City of Maryville residents can throw all their recyclables into one container: cardboard, mixed paper, newspaper, aluminum, tin/steel and plastic. Starting in 2017, glass is not allowed because it does not sort properly at the recycling center that the city of Maryville uses.
The remodel will have 20 containers and a redesigned drive aisle for better traffic flow.
“Phil, you can tell war stories about people, when we would get seven or eight people in here at a time,” Boone said. “Some of them would park goofy. Some of them would have to back in; they couldn’t pull in.”
Along with eliminating traffic snarls, Boone said the organized circulation may encourage more Maryville residents to use the facilities.
Temporary traffic cones at the facility now mimic the finished design, to get people ready for the upcoming change in layout and allow room for contractors to start work. Vehicles will also enter farther down the hill to the north with the new arrangement.
“What we’ve learned by studying other facilities and trying to do our research, (is) that counterclockwise is the way to circulate,” Boone said. “You pull in, keep traffic moving, so to speak, so you don’t get bogged down.”
Since the center is beside of the park, the city also wants it to look and feel clean. By the end of it, Boone said the metal buildings will likely need a fresh coat of paint so they blend with the freshly poured asphalt and concrete pads.
The second phase is like a mirror to the first. It also includes a 30-feet by 140-feet concrete pad — but to be used for storage instead of a platform for containers. And an oblong ring of asphalt doesn’t circle the second concrete pad like the first.
Boone said the redesigned facility can accommodate different configurations as they’re needed with market changes to recycling and technology. If dumpster recycling is obsolete in 20 to 30 years, the two concrete pads can be used to place building structures, for example.
In its early years, the recycling center was the first repair shop for public-owned vehicles, like cop cars and firetrucks. While it has also been used for a variety of storage, Boone said not many improvements have been made to the property in the last 50 years.
“Now’s a really good time for us to bring it back to something for higher and better use than what it had been used as,” Boone said.
