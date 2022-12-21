The Betrayed Retirees Organization, in keeping with a tradition begun several years earlier, has once again packed and sent Troop Appreciation Boxes to members of the armed services with local ties. In addition, the men and women raised enough money to donate funds to several charities.
Retiree Mack Hall and his wife Mattie oversee the project, in which care packages are assembled for military personnel who are known to members of the organization. The practice began several years ago when the Halls’ grandson, now discharged, was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. The Betrayed Retirees sent appreciation boxes to him to distribute to his fellow service members and have continued the practice ever since.
Mattie Hall said, “We prepared a total of 24 large, flat-rate postal boxes for the troops and veterans this year. Twenty boxes went to our soldiers, of which four are female. Four boxes were taken to the Blount County Courthouse to the Department of Veterans Affairs for (VA Officer) Nathan Weinbaum to distribute however he sees fit.”
The boxes contain a variety of snack items — beef jerky, which has been a favorite gift, cookies, candy, chips, crackers, nuts, etc. The inside of each box is decorated with Christmas papers and stickers, and a self-addressed card is included to give recipients an opportunity to contact the Betrayed Retirees if they wish to do so, tell the group a bit about themselves and send a photo to be displayed in the meeting room at the United Steelworkers of America Union Hall in Alcoa. At each meeting, members read the names of the deployed service members and pray for them as well as for the needs of its membership and their families.
“Our retirees appreciate so much all the active-duty military and their families for the service and sacrifices they make every day to ensure our freedom here in the USA, and also for the veterans who have given so much,” Hall said. Many of the retirees are veterans and recall how much they looked forward to receiving mail when they were far from home.
Community needs addressed
Filling more than 20 Troop Appreciation Boxes annually begins as soon as the current year’s boxes are sent and runs throughout the year. Each member of the organization contributes funds and items for the boxes. On the first Wednesday of each month, they “pass the hat” and use the funds to cover the expenses of the boxes, including mailing costs.
Funds remaining after expenses in filling the boxes are covered are distributed to other organizations. Hall said, “This year, $150 was designated to HonorAir, Quilts of Valor, SMiles, Smoky Mountains Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army and Pease Greeters,” a New Hampshire-based group that greets military personnel passing through the Pease International Airport on their way to or returning from areas of armed conflict. “Greenback Food Pantry and Community Food Connection were given $300 each, and we donated $1,000 to The Empty Pantry Fund. Each month we also do a food collection, alternating between the two pantries. Along with the food delivery, we always have a monetary donation.”
The Betrayed Retirees Organization is made up of United Steelworkers of America Local 309 retirees from ALCOA Inc. The organization originally formed in 2005 in response to benefit cuts proposed by the members’ former employer, but over time, the men and women began taking on community projects and contributing funds, time and labor to better their community. The Betrayed Retirees Organization meets at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at the United Steelworkers of America Union Hall on Hall Road in Alcoa. For more information, write to P.O. Box 427, Alcoa, TN 37701, call 865-207-4184 or fax 865-977-9510.
