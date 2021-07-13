Beware of scams moving through the area, say police and a Maryville woman who was recently contacted by scammers.
The Alcoa Police Department is warning the public of a scam potentially targeting medical professionals, one that employees of both Blount Memorial Hospital and East Tennessee Medical Group have received calls concerning.
A scammer poses as either “Sergeant Snyder” or “Captain Gilmore” with the Alcoa Police Department and says the listener missed their court date and has a warrant out for their arrest, APD said in a press release. The scammer says the fine is $3,000 and the only way to pay it is to use gift cards to transfer money.
The scammer is using an app to appear as APD while calling potential victims, and the department wants the public to know it would not call about payment information.
APD had received at least three official reports on the scam as of Tuesday and asks anyone who has received such a call to immediately contact the department.
“We need the Alcoa community to remain vigilant — the scammer we have received calls on seems to target medical professionals, but we want to make sure all are aware of the ongoing situation,” APD Sgt. Dustin Stevenson said in the release. “We also want the community to know that we are working around the clock to catch the offender(s).”
For more information, contact Detective Rusty Borden at 865-981-4111.
Local woman warns of scammers posing as Dasani
A local woman also wants citizens to be aware of a scam, one involving fraudsters posing as a major company.
Darlene Welchance of Maryville reached out to The Daily Times on Tuesday after she received a text from an unknown number supposedly representing Dasani, a major bottled water brand.
The texter told Welchance she had been sent a check for around $2,650 in the mail in exchange for her agreeing to display Dasani stickers on her vehicle, Welchance said.
In actuality, scammers hope to steal victims’ bank information, and thus their funds, by having them deposit the check. Welchance said the scammer pushed her to deposit the check, then quit responding once she called out the scammer.
Welchance said she also called Dasani, and the company said it doesn’t host such display promotions.
