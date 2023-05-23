When Townsend resident Loren Abbott began her quest for a better lifestyle using natural products free of harmful chemicals, fillers and additives several years ago, she discovered that finding such products can be difficult.
“I tried some products and they were OK, but they were really expensive,” Abbott said. “I wanted to come up with a product I could afford, so I started making my own.”
Abbott immediately began educating herself on how to make the products she wanted. “I went to online school at the Herbal Academy, which is about three years of study, and the School of Natural Skincare,” she said. “I learned about formulating skin care products, and I also learned a good base of different herbs, what they do, how they work, how to use them. I have always been an herbal tea fan but didn’t really know what I was drinking until I did some research.”
After 10-plus years of experimenting, Abbott and her husband, Keith, began sharing their herbal products with friends and family. The products were so well-received that the Abbotts formed their business, Beyond the Barn, which launched in April 2018.
Shop opens in Townsend
Beyond the Barn products have been offered at local markets and at various stores before Abbott launched her website, beyondthebarntn.com. “The website really took off,” Abbott said. “But the biggest thing I was missing was that I wasn’t talking to people face to face. I really didn’t think I’d ever get my own shop because I have two teenagers who need me and a husband and a business to run. I didn’t think I’d ever have time to run a shop.”
That changed early this year when the opportunity to have her own brick-and-mortar shop arose. Beyond the Barn is now in the Tuckaleechee Plaza, 7625 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, approximately 2 miles on the left after you enter Townsend from Maryville.
“I feel like God just placed it in my lap. There was that moment where it was either go big or go home, so we went big! And here we are, several weeks into it. I love it. I love everything about it. I love the space, I love the people,” Abbott said.
Products and more
Beyond the Barn carries a wide range of products, from dog treats to anti-aging serums, Abbott said. “We have 14 originally blended teas. All of our teas are heavily researched, and I choose all the herbs that could possibly help with that situation and put them all together in a yummy blend. … We have a tea bar. If they want to try our teas before they buy, they can do that. That’s complimentary, of course.
“We have a DIY Bar(N) that we’re very proud of,” she said. “It’s really a bar but we call it a bar(n). This is where we help people create their own concoctions. I love that part, and people love that part. It makes for a great gift.”
In addition, Abbott offers potted herb plants. “These are mostly indoor herbs, but they can certainly be transitioned to outdoors,” she said. “To my knowledge, nobody sells herbal products and the actual herb plants, but we wanted to offer all that.
“We offer a wide variety, over 50 dried herbs, that we sell,” she said. “We grow our plants or we get them from local growers. All of our herbs are locally grown.”
Abbott’s favorite product is her Sunshine Salve. “It’s good for scratches, scrapes, burns, bug bites, chapped lips, skinned noses,” she said. “It’s amazing, and it’s also great with poison ivy. Several customers have used it for poison ivy and said it stopped it in its tracks.
“My second favorite would be my Beyond the Barn Bug Spray,” she added. “It took me four years to figure it out, but I finally did. It’s a great bug spray. People will attest to that. It’s made with eight essential oils.”
Education is a priority for Abbott, a homeschool mom who has taught gardening classes with her homeschool cooperative and been a guest teacher at Heritage High School in their FFA future farmers program. It was only natural for her to offer herb workshops to share her knowledge.
“They are small and intimate, but they are packed full of information,” Abbott said. “Every workshop, I make some yummy herbal treats so people can taste different things and find easy ways to add herbs to culinary dishes. We also try out herbal teas, and we offer an herbal lemonade. Then we spend an hour and a half diving into a particular subject. I’m trying to be very specific with my workshops so people can get to the root of their issues with all-natural fixes. I do not promise any cures. I offer suggestions, and I’m also there for the budding herbalist who doesn’t have hundreds or thousands of dollars in getting started.”
Family business
Beyond the Barn is a family business. Abbott said, “My kids and my husband helped me design and implement the entire shop, and they help me on a regular basis. My son, Avery, is my number one grower. My daughter Carlie is my marketing manager. She does all our Instagram and Facebook stuff and takes care of the website. My husband, Keith, is my financial person. Without them, I would be nothing. They keep me honest!”
The shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and workshops are held on Monday and Tuesday evenings. Private workshops are available, as well. Customers can order products online and either have them shipped or pick them up.
“We started in April of 2018, and I’m pretty proud of us,” Abbott said. “In five years, we’ve made it to this stage. I just love it. I can’t imagine not doing this.”
