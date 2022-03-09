A new multifaceted park in Louisville is in the works.
Louisville’s Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved a bid during their monthly meeting on Tuesday from Franklin-based T-Square Engineering, Inc. to engineer the first phase of the park.
To design, research and provide planning support, the corporation is charging the town $48,750. That price point does not include costs of construction, material, etc.
Town engineer Tom Swicegood said for the level of engineering the corporation will be doing, he believes the cost was reasonable and could represent 6-10% of the total cost.
A lot of the corporation’s work will be to prepare and accurately scale design drawings for the town to review, approve and use for construction bidding.
Phase 1 includes a playground, restroom area, concessions, performance stage, storage facility, entrance signage and walking trail lights.
Creating the new playground will be first on the agenda.
According to the master plan, it will predominantly be for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and the town wants a safe, secure area with creative, inclusive structures.
Vice Mayor Jill Robinson Pugh said she would like to see the first phase of the park focus on the playground portion and walking trails, since people use those every day, as opposed to a performance stage for concerts, plays, etc.
Mayor Tom Bickers said the town is first receiving input from the schools, since they specialize in playgrounds, then will open the park discussion for community input.
Bickers said teachers have given younger students catalogs to flip through, cut out what interests them and post the cut-outs on a board.
Monkey bars aren’t popular like they use to be, he said, because of related injuries. Instead of dirt, Bickers said he would like to see some sort of cushion under playground equipment, “for when they do fall.”
So far, wide slides for multiple children to go down at once seem to be a favorite, swings too.
Per contract, the corporation will be responsible for revising the current park master plan based on community input. Their duties extend all the way to designing compatible sewage and drainage improvements for the new development, taking existing site utilities and sewage into consideration.
The location of the park is 32 acres of open land by Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road, which is also shared with Blount County Fire Department Station 6 and town storage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.