Driving through East Maryville, the recently removed auction sign in front of Eagleton Hardware likely caused some concern to drivers who regularly navigate the congested thoroughfare.
A business liquidation auction? At an establishment with only a handful of parking spaces along a narrow strip that buttresses one of the busiest two-lanes in town? Cars pulling in, trying to back out, all while a guy inside shouts “50, 50, 50, do I hear 60? Do I hear 60?” into a microphone?
Such images might have been enough to make those drivers overlook the most important detail, however: “online only.” That, said Jerry DeLozier — co-owner of Maryville’s DeLozier Realty and Auction, which handled the Eagleton Hardware asset liquidation — makes up 99% of the group’s business these days. Sure, he and co-owner Kevin Ross, along with his son Austin DeLozier, can bid call with the best of them ... but the internet has made the process so much more streamlined, and has allowed an institution like DeLozier to stay in business even through COVID’s financial hardships, Ross told The Daily Times recently.
“Back in the day, when you had an auction prior to the internet, it was a strictly local thing,” he said. “Now, by sitting down with a client, we can explain to them how we can expose an online auction to so many more buyers. With COVID, many of our auctioneer friends who had not merged over to the online method were out of business for a year or better.”
“We were fortunate,” Jerry DeLozier agreed. “We love live auctions, and we were very good at them. We still set up and do them, and we enjoy getting to see a lot of different people. It’s not something we completely abandoned. But most of our business is done online now.”
The elder DeLozier got started as an auctioneer in 1992, after growing up on a dairy farm in the 13 Curves area of Sevierville Road. In 1994, he got into the real estate business, and he and Ross are graduates of the Nashville Auction School and have master’s degrees in auctioneering from Indiana University. The latter, Ross said, helped prepare them for the world of online auction sales, while the former was something of an auctioneering “boot camp.”
“It’s nine days of rigorous training and learning to bid call and all the facets of an auction business,” Ross said. “We could teach someone how to call bids in a week. That’s the flashy part of it, but there’s more to it. The business side of it is even more intense, and our training has taught us how to manage and maintain all aspects of sales and auctions for clients.”
For the Eagleton Hardware liquidation, Austin and his team spent several weeks logging the store’s contents. Because it was an online sale, the team had to catalog everything on hand before determining how the items should be sold.
“We have to figure out what we have, put it together and photograph it,” Ross said. “We pair items so that everything sells. If there’s something you can’t sell standing alone, you pair it with like items in a bundle to make it more desirable. For example, in a house sale, you wouldn’t sell a coffee mug by itself, but if you put together 15 or 20, you can get a reasonable bid.
“People used to think of an auction as a fire sale, but in today’s market, especially with online auctions, it’s an accelerated method of marketing. We recently sold a couple of A-model cars that went to Long Beach, California, because with the online auction, we can reach folks worldwide.”
The same, he added, holds true for the real estate side of the business. As part of the MarkNet Alliance, DeLozier can post its listings in all 50 states, and it’s not unusual in this market for buyers as far away as California to call about potential property for sale in Blount County. By the same token, they’ve taken care of local residents who leave Blount County with a few belongings and turn over the keys to Ross and DeLozier.
“We had a guy who married a lady in Arizona, and he took his personal belongings and went west to be with his new bride and left the details to us,” Ross said. “Until we could get it ready for auction, we took care of making sure the lawn was mowed and even things like if a truck doesn’t start, can we get it running? Because if we can, it’ll fetch a better price.”
Case in point: Eagleton Hardware owner Mike Miller’s 1994 Ford Econoline van, which sat for years in the parking lot. Ross and DeLozier aired up the flat tires and installed a new ignition switch, and the van sold as part of the auction. It was, Jerry DeLozier added, his company’s responsibility — as stewards of the sale, but more importantly as corporate, and private, citizens of the community in which he’s spent his entire life.
“It’s very personal to us,” he said. “We know this is somebody’s livelihood, and we want to go in there and do the best job we can. We go in and take care of the items like they’re our own. “We try to have a lot of respect for what we’re doing, and for someone in Mike’s situation, it’s an honor for us to go in and go through the process of selling these items for him.”
