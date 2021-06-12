The Helen Ross McNabb Foundation’s military service-supporting Big BBQ Bash will return to this year’s June 25-26 Summer on Broadway event, the organization announced this week.
The professional barbecue cookoff fundraiser was established as a legacy project by the Leadership Blount Class of 2007: 2021 marks its seventh year as a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned (KCBS) competition, according to a McNabb news release.
The Big BBQ Bash has raised more than $200,000 over the past seven years and all proceeds from this year’s competition will benefit the McNabb Center’s military services.
The Big BBQ Bash draws more than 30 teams from across the country to compete for $10,000 in cash and prizes and bragging rights.
Categories include pulled pork, ribs, brisket and chicken.
Former Gov. Bill Haslam proclaimed the Big BBQ Bash as a state championship, making the competition a qualifier for the American Royal Barbecue CookOff and Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue, according to the release.
Teams can choose to sell their award-winning barbecue or save it all for the competition. If teams elect to sell, barbecue will be available for purchase on Friday evening and about noon on Saturday.
Residents who want to register a barbecue team to find out more about sponsorship can visit the event website, blountbbqbash.com, or contact Lindsay Hughes at 865-329-9031 or Lindsay.hughes@mcnabb.org.
More information about Summer on Broadway is at summeronbroadway.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.