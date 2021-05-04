Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee will hold its 2021 College and Career Fair and Scholarship Celebration starting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the World's Fair Park open-air amphitheater. The event is presented by Arconic Foundation.
The College and Career Fair will focus on careers in STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics) and feature representatives from two-year and four-year colleges and universities, trade schools and companies. There also will be a career panel during the event.
Approximately 10 students will be presented with scholarships, including first-generation college students.
Visit tennesseebig.org/ccf for a full list of exhibitors, panelists and this year's scholarship recipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.