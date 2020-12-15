Empty Pantry Fund volunteers will pack food baskets Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory, but the operation will be quite different from the traditional packing nights of years past.
Instead of a small army of volunteers gathering in the evening, packing will be held in three shifts throughout the day: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.; and 5:30-9 p.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions, limiting the number of people to 50 at a time.
Lon Fox, EPF president, said more volunteers are needed.
“Currently, the only shift we have filled is Thursday night,” he said. “We need some assistance on Thursday from 1 to 5, five to 10 more people, and then we need 15 to 20 during the 9 to 12:30 shift.”
Volunteers also still are needed to help with distribution to recipients on Saturday, Dec. 19, in three shifts: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 12:30-4:30 p.m.; and 4:30-8:30 p.m. “We need assistance on all shifts on Saturday, and need lots of help on the last shift,” Fox said.
This is the first time in the Empty Pantry Fund’s history that recipients were asked to pick up their food plus toys provided through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County. Distribution day has presented quite a challenge to the EPF board members. As Treasurer Tony Clark said during a board meeting and planning session, “We won’t know if it works until we do it.”
All volunteers must sign up to help via the website, www.emptypantryfund.com, and will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Deliveries to the homebound on Sunday, Dec. 20, have been covered. “We don’t need any additional people to deliver on Sunday,” Fox said. “We are only delivering about a third of the baskets and most of them are going to Maryville Housing properties.”
Donations
New mail-in donations of $6,195 plus online Paypal donations made through the website of $4,259 added another $10,454 to the previous total, resulting in a current balance of $96,356.47. The goal is $122,000 to cover the cost of food this Christmas.
Donations to date include:
BALANCE FORWARD: $85,902.47
Paypal donations:
• Ellen Davis, $100
• Shelly and Logan Fairfax, $100
• Tammy Wilson, $100
• Rebecca Hornyak, $25
• Kendall McCain, $100
• Bobby Cline, $200
• Maxine Humphrey, $500
• Judith Giffin, $250
• Debbie Dickie, $200
• Anonymous, $500
• Susan Strunk, $20
• Drew Fredrick, $500
• Anonymous, $250
• Allen Spradling, $100
• Mary Ann Sparks, $50
• George Grampp, $50
• John Michael, $50
• Sandra Vaughn, $20
• Kimberly Bolton, $50
• Stacia Braden, $220
• Eugene Malonee, $100
• The Archers, $55
• Leonard Eklund, $100
• Carl Esposito, $100
• Keep Up the Good Work, $20
• John and Marjorie Nance, $250
• Cathy Petty, $249
Mail-In Donations
• Paul Williams, $500
• Dennis Moffitt, $100
• In memory of the Bivenses: Walter B. Sr., Bertha, Walter B. Jr., Ullin and Naomi by Francis L. Bivens, $125
• George and Teresa Gilbert, $50
• Marshall and Beverly Jackson, $1,000
• In memory of Ruby Angel, $200
• In memory of Ted Godfrey given by Freeland and Kathleen Godfrey, $200
• Anonymous, $250
• In memory of Delbert Bivens, $50
In memory of Boyd and Gary Parrott • by Charlotte Parrott, $100
• Ralph and Ann Burns, $100
• In honor of Becky and Bob Hornyak, $50
• Due to the high demand for food because of COVID, in lieu of presents to family members and to honor the family of Cynthia Thomas, $300
• In memory of Dr. Tom Holder and Erin Holder Williams by Lynn Holder, $250
• Frank and Teresa Goldy, $50
• In loving memory of Betty Koella (grandmother), $100
• In loving memory of Kathryn Myers (grandmother), $100
• Dolores Norton, $50
• In memory of Lucas L. Caldwell and David A. Caldwell by Lucy Ann Caldwell, $100
• In memory of Larry H. Reeves by Patricia Reeves Jaloszynski, $100
• In honor of the faculty and staff of Alcoa City Schools from a friend, $100
• In memory of Barbara Moss, $100
• Katie Shubert, $50
• Anonymous, $50
• Faye Johnson, $20
• Morris and Judith Severn, $100
• In memory of Janet Waters, $100
• In memory of Evelyn and Roger Cook by Francis and Mary Gross, $100
• In memory of Wayne and Don Forshay and Gracie Forshay by Bernice Forshay, $100
• Dennis Ryniec, $100
• Lee Ann and Eldon Jacobs, $50
• Anonymous, $500
• In memory of family celebrating in heaven given by Don and Ann Garner, $200
• Bill and Emily Cochran, $100
• Leslie Marvin, $50
• In memory of my mother, Jean Stroud Martin Warren, $100
• Taz, $600
TOTAL: $96,356.47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.