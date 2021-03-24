The intersection of West Lamar Alexander Parkway and West Broadway Avenue — in front of Maryville’s Municipal Building — will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to about 6 a.m. Sunday, the city announced.
Contractor Stansell Electric will replace that intersection’s traffic signal system during those eight hours, completely shutting down through traffic, officials explained in a news release.
This signal replacement is “one of the biggest pieces of the advanced traffic management system project that began in June of 2020,” officials explained. “The project will connect communications between signals throughout Maryville and Alcoa, allowing for real-time adjustments to alleviate traffic issues.”
Traffic management system work may be completed by June 2021, according to city engineers and planners.
It was fully funded by a federal grant.
For more information on the project, call Maryville Engineering and Public Works at 865-273-3500.
