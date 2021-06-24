Developers planning a 130-single-family-home project just inside the Springbrook Farm footprint on Mills Street got a chance to show off concepts to the public Thursday.
Residential projects don’t usually get their own public showcase, but the Mills Street homes — stretching between Faraday Street and just beyond Hoopes Street — would grow and impact the nearby neighborhood so much, city leaders wanted residents’ feedback before approving a site plan.
Michigan-headquartered Atwell Group engineers are managing the site plan for developer South Carolina-based RealtyLink.
Austin Wilson with RealtyLink was at the public hearing and said in an interview his company is working with Berkshire Hathaway-owned Goodall Homes, a Clayton Properties Group brand, to deliver the project.
According to concept plans submitted to the city of Alcoa, most of the lots will be only 40 feet wide, though that — and the number of lots — is subject to change. Designs also show a variety of green spaces proposed for the area.
They also propose a new street connecting to the current Alcoa Road and a new street parallel to Mills Street.
There also would be an alley running between most of the homes.
The project recently was submitted to the Alcoa Planning Commission for approval in June but was deferred because leaders wanted to study the proposal further and get public feedback.
About 30-40 residents came Thursday to review the project, speaking to city planner Jeremy Pearson, Wilson and Atwell Team Leader Thalonius Stone, who submitted the site plans, and others.
Stone said Atwell couldn’t discuss a precise timeline for the project, especially since it has to score Planning Commission approval.
Wilson said RealtyLink was “looking to start this project in the fall” and noted the company also is working on other Springbrook Farm developments.
He said Goodall told him the company will open a waiting list “a couple of months before they deliver the homes.”
The development in many ways already is part of something foreseen by planners. The Springbrook Farm master plan — adopted by the city in 2017 — included residential units in this area. Though some elements of this master plan have changed as developers bought land and announced what they’d build, the planned uses have mostly stayed the same.
“That was more of a high-level view,” Pearson said Thursday. “What this does, is now we’re zeroing in on a specific project. It’s in keeping with plans to use this area for residential.”
The homes would be built in what’s called a “mixed-use” district, which requires lots to be at least 50 feet wide. To allow 40-foot lots, the Planning Commission could have to make a zoning amendment recommendation to the Alcoa Board of Commissioners, Pearson said.
“Going down in lot width is not necessarily inconsistent with a plan of this nature because the intent is that it is more of an urban, downtown concept,” Pearson said.
Alcoa’s planning commissioners have not taken any official action on this project yet, but several were present to review the project Thursday, including Kathy Thompson, John “Rocky” Rochelle, and City Commissioner Tracey Cooper.
Some residents who showed Thursday said the very dense housing proposed for Mills Street is different from how it was originally displayed in the Springbrook Farm master plan.
“The way they sold it to us originally in 2017 was much more aesthetic,” said Mark Paulley, a Lodge Street resident who lives just a block from the proposed development.
“I think that our city commissioners are just not thinking about the impact that all this development is going to have on our school system,” he added. Paulley is a substitute teacher at Alcoa City Schools. “It’s going to explode our school population,” he said.
John Grosenbeck who lives on Maury Street, two blocks from the proposed development, said he wished the city would focus more on developing places where the community could gather. “We need a place for culture,” he emphasized. “A place where you can go on a Friday night.”
The Springbrook Farm concept is supposed to capture that concept in many ways by establishing a city center, which has not only residential options but restaurants and leisure areas as well.
Susan Wyrick lives on the corner of Mills and Hoopes streets and said she’s “not happy” about the development because she likes the wooded area close to where she lives now; it might be torn down if the project is approved. But she likes this new plan more than the original one.
“It’s more separated,” she said. “And they’re single-family homes. As long as it stays residential and not rental.”
The Planning Commission next will meet July 15. No agenda for that meeting has been published, but the Mills Street project may return for discussion during that meeting.
The 130-home concept comes at a time when Blount’s housing market is tight. In recent months, there have been fewer than 100 homes on the market in the county, many priced at more than than $300,000.
A detailed PDF of the concept plan for this project is available at thedailytimes.com.
