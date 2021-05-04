Thunderstorms early Tuesday did not stop John Sevier Elementary School students from showcasing their cycling skills as they pedaled around the gymnasium.
For the first time since 2018, Bike Safety Week is back at John Sevier with students watching a video before donning helmets and mounting the bikes, a few with training wheels that can be quickly removed.
“I try to get rid of training wheels as fast as possible,” physical education teacher Alex Rouse explained, saying they provide a false sense of security.
A $1,000 grant through the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation allowed Rouse to buy about 40 helmets and 17 new bikes. “They came in pieces,” said Rouse, who had some help assembling the bicycles.
“I am very grateful for them,” he emailed. “We needed new bikes big time, because our others had dry rotted tires, broken chains, and had rusted.”
He also donated a bike his daughter had outgrown.
Rouse has help as students practice cycling, including students from Maryville High School, JSE nurse Christy Robinette and Heather Ledbetter, coordinator of Coordinated School Health for Maryville City Schools.
Rings of cones on the gym floor separated the more confident riders from those who still need help. With a class of second graders, Rouse first called for the students who are “the best bike rider in your neighborhood.”
After explaining the pedal-back brakes for those used to hand brakes, Rouse reminded the students, “There is a speed limit. You should not be flying by anybody.” No wheelies either.
Before they left the bikes for the next set of students, he reminded the children to put the kick stand down or place the bike gently on the gym floor.
Only a couple of riders tumbled to the ground during the class, but they learned the lesson of getting right back on.
At the end of the class, Rouse reminded the kids of safe habits that will apply later when they also drive a car, such as checking traffic around before changing lanes.
Even children accustomed to riding can pick up pointers. Ledbetter noted, “A lot of parents don’t know how to fit a helmet,” with a snug chin strap so that only one finger slides under it.
The Maryville High students helped some students who had put the helmets on backward.
John Sevier Elementary hopes to again offer its swimming classes for students in August.
Rouse said he’d also like to share the bicycles with Foothills and Sam Houston elementary schools for their own Bike Safety Weeks.
