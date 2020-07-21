U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, who has been endorsed for the seat by President Donald Trump, campaigned in Maryville early Tuesday less than a week after early voting started in Tennessee.
Hagerty, who is running for Maryville native Lamar Alexander’s seat, spoke for about 20 minutes before moving around the room at the Republican headquarters, 2500 E. Broadway Ave., to shake hands and mingle with a crowd of roughly 50 people. Among that crowd was state Rep. Bob Ramsey, Blount County Commission Chairman Ron French and District 20 House of Representatives candidate Bryan Richey.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong introduced Hagerty.
“I respect what you stand for,” Berrong said. “And wish you the best of luck.”
Hagerty, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, spent the majority of his speech talking about law enforcement, the United States’ relationship with China and his being a “true Trump conservative.”
He spoke of hiring Shuford’s Smokehouse — a restaurant that incited controversy after providing food for a pro-law enforcement rally July 2 — as a caterer for an event in Chattanooga July 4.
After the event, Hagerty went back to the restaurant to thank the owners for catering and “couldn’t get into the parking lot” because so many people were at the restaurant.
“I tell all my friends in law enforcement we are with you 120%,” he said.
Calling the Black Lives Matter a “Marxist group,” Hagerty suggested defunding Planned Parenthood as an alternative to the proposed BLM solution of defunding law enforcement.
Hagerty criticized Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for marching alongside Black Lives Matter protesters — despite Hagerty having served as national finance chairman in Romney’s 2008 presidential campaign.
“Look, it’s pretty clear,” Hagerty said. “I’ve supported Republican presidential candidates because I wanted to defeat Barack Obama.”
Describing it as the “greatest existential threat we face,” Hagerty talked about his qualms with the American-Chinese relationship — saying he knew how to “hit China where it hurts.”
“What we’ve got to do,” he said, “we’ve got to get our jobs back from China. We’ve got to get our supply chains out of China. I want to make America’s theme ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ again.”
Hagerty repeatedly voiced his support for the president, whom he has served since the 2016 election, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, calling her “one of our greatest conservative leaders in the Senate.”
Hagerty currently serves as a thought leader in Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups — groups created to combat COVID-19’s economic impact.
“Let’s not be fooled by who is a true conservative and who is just making it up,” Hagerty said, referring to his GOP opponent Manny Sethi. “There’s only one true conservative in this race. That’s who President Trump has endorsed.”
Neither Hagerty nor his staff members wore masks at the event. Among the local officials, only French consistently wore a mask during the campaign event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.