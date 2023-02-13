A bill state Rep. Bryan Richey sponsored this year would allow voters to recall elected school board members, but the Blount County Republican said his position on the issue isn’t settled.
Richey explained in a phone interview Friday, Feb. 10, that his intent in introducing HB 595 is to have the same law across the state, whether that does or does not permit recalls. “Either way I’m OK with it,” he said.
Local individuals brought to his attention a law the legislature passed in 2019 that applied only to Madison County, he said. An opinion from the state attorney general that year said the law raised “constitutional concerns.”
“Neither the text of Public Chapter 350 nor its legislative history provides a rationale for the distinction it creates between Madison County and all other counties with respect to the recall of members of local boards of education,” the attorney general wrote.
Richey’s bill would allow “registered voters of any county, instead of only Madison County, who reside within the geographic boundaries of an LEA (local education agency) to file a petition with the county election commission demanding the recall of a member of the LEA’s local board of education.”
“Either all 95 counties should be allowed to recall school board members or nobody should,” Richey said.
The bill is on the calendar Tuesday for the House K-12 Subcommittee, of which Richey is a member. State Sen. Adam Lowe, a Republican representing Bradley, Meigs, McMinn and Rhea counties, sponsored the companion bill, SB 635.
Tennessee School Boards Association representatives told The Daily Times its board had not yet met to review bills.
Recall numbers
In 2021 Ballotpedia tracked a record 92 efforts to recall school board members, which resulted in one being recalled. According to the website fewer than half the states allow for recall of school board members.
From 2009 through 2022, Ballotopedia said, the average was 28 recall efforts against 66 board members, with about 20% going to elections and just under 11% removed from office.
In 2021, 237 school board officials were named in recall efforts, 17 went to elections and 16 were retained.
Vouchers next year?
Richey already has withdrawn another education bill he sponsored this year, which would have opened up school vouchers to any student in the state.
Currently the Tennessee Education Savings Account Pilot Program is limited to low-income students zoned for a Shelby County district school, a Metro Nashville public school or a school in the Achievement School District, allowing them to use state and local money toward private school costs.
HB 1082 would have expanded the program to all K-12 students, regardless of the local school district’s academic performance or the student’s household income level.
Limiting the program, Richey said, isn’t fair to other students across the state. He plans to revisit the issue next year.
