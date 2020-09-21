A Grammy-winning artist will perform in Townsend this December.
As part of its “Townsend Christmas in the Village” slate, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center will host Billy Dean for an acoustic concert in the center’s amphitheater on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
A VIP meet-and-greet session with Dean will take place prior to the show in the center’s Transportation Gallery at 6 p.m.
Dean, with fellow artists including Martina McBride, Allison Krauss and the Charlie Daniels Band, won a Grammy award for the album Amazing Grace: A Country Tribute to Gospel. He was named Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 1992 and been inducted into the Florida Hall of Fame for artists.
“Billy Dean is an American Troubadour who has mastered the art of singing, songwriting, and storytelling,” a Heritage Center release states. “His unique ability to morph into the characters in his songs while performing LIVE, brings the storyline to life with musical drama.”
General admission tickets for the December performance are $50-per-person. An additional $25 can be added in order to attend the meet-and-greet and get preferred performance seating.
Before the show, ticket holders will also receive access to candlelight tours of the Heritage Center’s historic Appalachian Village.
Tickets can be purchased at www.gsmheritagecenter.org/events/concerts/ or by calling 865-448-0044.
The Heritage Center advises attendees to dress warmly and bring a blanket, as the amphitheater is a partially open-air facility. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be enforced.
The Amphitheater is located at 123 Cromwell Drive, Townsend.
