The Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center will host a acoustic concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Dean on Friday, Dec. 11.
The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with a VIP meet-and-greet at 6 p.m.
The reception will be held inside the Heritage Center’s Transportation Gallery, and the performance will take place in the Heritage Center Amphitheater at 123 Cromwell Drive in Townsend.
The amphitheater is a partially open-air facility, so patrons are urged to dress warmly and bring a blanket. Social distancing will be enforced, and seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
General admission tickets are $50 per person. Ticket holders may add on the VIP reception for an additional $25 per person, which provides entrance to the meet-and-greet and preferred seating.
Tickets are available at https://www.gsmheritagecenter.org/events/concerts/ or by calling the Heritage Center at 865-448-0044.
