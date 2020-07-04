Paul Threadgill compares the Maryville College community to “Bronco Billy,” Clint Eastwood’s 1980 movie about a circus troupe of people from all professional backgrounds, all pursuing their dreams.
“One of the real beauties about working at a small place like Maryville is that you don’t get forced into a pigeonhole,” he said. “You can grow and develop into whoever you want to become, academically and professionally, and the college supports that. It gives you an opportunity to do what you’re good at.”
Threadgill, who retired in May and was elected professor emeritus of biology by his colleagues, closed out a 32-year career of doing what he dreamed of doing as an undergraduate student.
A native of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Threadgill came to Maryville College in 1988 from Poteau, Oklahoma, where he had a postdoctoral fellowship in agroforestry with the Kerr Center for Sustainable Agriculture. He had earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in botany from the University of Kentucky and a doctorate in plant population ecology from the University of Western Ontario.
Looking for academic positions back east, Threadgill said, “Actually, what I wanted was to find myself at a small college somewhere in eastern Kentucky.”
Whom he wanted to teach, especially, were future high school science teachers.
As an undergrad at the University of Kentucky, Threadgill realized that his rural high school science preparation was no match for the instruction his peers had received from larger schools in Cincinnati, Lexington and Louisville.
He wanted to change that for newer generations of small-town scholars.
“I thought, you know, if I can go back to a small school — the kind that has teacher education — maybe I can give people a leg up, work with folks who are going to become high school teachers and inspire them, level the playing field.”
Maryville College offered him the position of assistant professor of biology in 1988. When his wife, Debbie, was offered a position as the Natural Science Division’s laboratory technician, the couple decided they could make a go of it in East Tennessee.
Threadgill’s teaching load started with microbiology, ecology and botany. Soon he was working with colleagues to develop and teach new introductory biology classes, where the bulk of his teaching was over the years.
Liberal arts patriot
Threadgill said the courses that took him out of the classroom — and out of his disciplinary expertise — were among the most rewarding of his career. “Here you get a chance to interact all across campus,” he said.
If he wasn’t a liberal arts patriot prior to joining the MC faculty, teaching general education courses early in his career made him one. He developed a Freshman Seminar course (then called “Inquiry”) that examined salt from multiple perspectives.
“With those classes, you were supposed to touch as many (disciplinary) bases as you could, but I thought ‘How do you get students to think about very common things and all the different threads that tie common things together in life?” he said. “So I picked salt.
“I found a short book on salt and realized that you could look at salt as a chemical, salt as a mineral, salt in the human body,” he continued. “… We looked at salt from a religious standpoint. I got (Professor of Secondary Education) Terry Simpson to come and talk about the covenant of salt that they had in the Old Testament. We looked at salt as a mystical substance involved in witchcraft rituals and things like that. We looked at salt in so many different ways that students were probably ready to tear their hair out.”
His early years at MC also included a January Term course called “Highland Homeland” that focused on modern Appalachian issues: the environment, economy, education, health care and equality.
Working with Marcia Keith, then director of the college’s teacher education program, he developed BIO311: Natural History of the Southern Appalachians, which was primarily for teacher licensure students.
Threadgill added his knowledge of the Southern Appalachians to a “Celtic Connections” travel-study course developed by Lori Schmied, a professor of psychology. During four Januarys they led groups of students through England, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland to explore the culture and natural history of the region and similarities to people and places in the mountains of southern United States.
He accompanied two MC instructors, the late Dave Powell and the late Neisa Pamfil, to Venezuela to help plan another J-Term trip, and while on sabbatical in 2000, he taught biology as a visiting professor at Thailand’s Mission College.
More recently, he blended the Book of Job with a text written by systems ecologist H.H. Shugart for a general education course for non-science majors. Students read the Old Testament text prior to hearing a lecture by Maryville College humanities professors Phillip Sherman and Andrew Irvine. They then read Shugart’s book “Foundations of the Earth: Global Ecological Change and The Book of Job.”
“This systems ecologist is suggesting that we look at the questions that God asked Job at the end of the book. How would we answer them with a 21st century scientific view? How does that fit together? When I first came across this book, I thought ‘Perfect. How can you do any better for a church- related college?’”
In his last year, Threadgill developed another general education course on climate change. He co-taught it with Dan Klingensmith, vice president and dean of the college and a professor of history. Threadgill taught the science; Klingensmith shared the historical perspective and said he learned a lot from his colleague.
“Paul taught about a topic of the highest public importance, but he also taught students about how to critically evaluate scientific claims,” Klingensmith said.
Storyteller at heart
A thread that connected much of Threadgill’s teaching career was an opportunity to be a storyteller. Never interested in having students only memorize information and be able to say it back, he wanted students to be able to answer the question “Why should we care?” Conveying that usually involved a story.
Telling stories about land use on the Maryville College campus helped explain differences in vegetation. Lessons on amoebas were made more interesting by talking about reports of a brain-eating amoeba that gets into the nostrils of swimmers vacationing in Florida.
Despite all the technological advances over the years, Threadgill said his teaching style didn’t change much since 1988.
“I use Blackboard, I’ve got PowerPoints, and I put video clips and music and things in there, but basically, I’m using (Blackboard) like a souped-up chalkboard — you know, like a slide projector that has enhanced features,” he said. “What I learned about myself is that fundamentally, I’m a storyteller.”
Threadgill said he made the transition to remote teaching with few complications when the COVID-19 virus closed campus in the spring 2020 semester, but he said he realized years before that newer styles of teaching and learning were not for him.
“When I started out, you had to carry a lot of information in your head,” he said. “Now, everybody’s got a smartphone, and it’s hard to decide, ‘what do I actually need to know, and what can I just look up?’ I think that is fundamentally going to change the way we do education.
“I think it’s time for me to step aside after 32 years and let somebody with new and fresh ideas take over and see what they can do,” he said.
