A type of bird flu, H5N1, was detected in a Weakley County commercial poultry flock, according to a Friday, Jan. 20, press release from the state of Tennessee.
Poultry that test positive for the disease are prohibited from “enter(ing) the food supply,” according to the release.
A 6.2 mile control zone, or sanitary cordon, around the West Tennessee farm is currently active. Authorities are requiring permits to move poultry within that space.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in five counties since September 2022, though the disease does not present any food safety risk. Human infection from the disease is unlikely, according to the release.
Wild and domesticated birds are both affected by HPAI.
The release quotes veterinarian for the state of Tennessee Samantha Beaty as saying, “There have been four previous detections in Weakley County affecting backyard flocks. It’s apparent this disease remains a threat to the poultry industry. We want bird owners to know that their consistent practice of thorough biosecurity measures is the best way to protect the health of their flocks. Introduction of this disease can be from wild birds gathering on your property or you can carry it into your flock if you are not wearing clean shoes and clothing.”
Those interested in reporting an increase to the number of bird illnesses may call 615-837-5120 or email animal.health@tn.gov
