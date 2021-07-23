People are reporting more bird deaths to Tennessee wildlife officials, but so far the state has no confirmed case of an illness affecting birds in several eastern and midwestern states.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Services reported early this month that within a couple of weeks it had received about 250 reports of sick or dead birds related to the unexplained illness, which is causing eye swelling and crusty discharge from the birds’ eyes.
Infected birds also may exhibit neurological symptoms, “anything from tremors to paralysis,” according to David Hanni, bird conservation coordinator for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Kentucky has advised residents in six of its counties to stop feeding wild birds: Boone, Bullitt, Campbell, Jefferson, Kenton and Madison counties.
TWRA reported Friday, July 23, that, “A significant number of reports have come from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.”
Most of the reports involve young birds, including common grackles, European starlings, blue jays and American robins along with other species of songbirds.
There are no confirmed cases of the disease occurring in humans, poultry or livestock.
Disease experts working to determine the cause have not found signs of infection from known illnesses such as salmonella, avian influenza and West Nile virus.
TWRA said it is working closely with regional experts to explore the cause and to determine if the disease is affecting birds in Tennessee.
