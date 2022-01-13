Heritage High School teachers say walking into the science wing is like entering a brand new building, and Blount County Schools officials hope to spread that feeling across campus.
Thursday, Jan. 13, BCS welcomed county officials for two ribbon-cutting ceremonies: one for science labs completed in August 2020, and one for a new athletic field house.
HHS Principal Jed West thanked the Blount County Commission for providing funding and said before the ribbon cutting on the science classrooms, “This is the first of what we here hope will be many projects.”
BCS Director Rob Britt echoed that sentiment. “This is just the first part of a full high school renovation,” he said. “We want to make sure that all of our wings and classrooms look just like this.”
“At that point in time, then we will have done our job to make this truly a 21st century high school and prepared for the next 40 or 45, 50 years to serve young people,” Britt said.
During spring break BCS hopes to bring in new cafeteria furniture and possibly paint the commons areas at Heritage and William Blount high schools.
Designs for renovating the HHS career and technical education building are expected to be finalized by the end of this month, according to James Duke, BCS supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects.
Work could begin on the top level of the CTE building during spring break and continue over the summer. Among the changes will be the addition of an elevator to make the building accessible for people with disabilities, a requirement that wasn’t in place when HHS was built in the late 1970s.
Field house
In February 2020 the Blount County Commission approved BCS spending $800,000 from its fund balance for new field houses at both HHS and William Blount High School. Delays and rising costs added $181,000 to the budget, with the WBHS facility now expected to be complete after spring break.
Standing in the completed HHS field house Thursday, Jan. 13, Athletic Director Robbie Bennett, also a member of the Blount County Commission, and Britt touted the collaborative effort on the project, including work from Blount County Maintenance Supervisor Denny Garner and the county Highway Department.
Bennett said students hadn’t used the field house yet because coach Tim Hammontree had been absent for a few days.
Senior Sean Galyon confessed to being a bit jealous of the players who would enjoy the new facility, recalling the former field house under the stadium with no air conditioning. He said it was nice to see an investment into the high school, which had not apparently seen much in the current students’ lifetimes.
Science labs
Renovating the outdated and in many cases nonfunctional science classrooms cost more than $1.3 million, and another nearly $98,000 went for supplies and materials, from microscopes to goggles.
Today, West said, “This is first class and rivals many colleges and universities throughout the Southeast.”
Teacher David McNeil told visitors to his chemistry class, “I can do anything in this classroom that I was able to do at Pellissippi State,” Community College, where he previously was was an adjunct professor
William Blount science lab renovations recently were completed at a cost of more than $1.7 million for the classrooms and almost $82,000 for supplies. BCS plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony there Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.