Developers are biting the bait that the city of Alcoa laid out for an established, walkable downtown — Springbrook Farm.
Preliminary initiatives to plan and stage the land between Hall Road and Alcoa Highway are generating more interest from developers.
An area for shopping, eating, living or spending the night was in its early stages about five years ago. Now, Alcoa city leaders are seeing beyond the master plan for a city-center development, which the Alcoa Board of Commissioners endorsed in November 2017.
As plans move from a “big picture,” idealistic construction, to lot-by-lot development of the 265 acres formerly known as the ALCOA West Plant property, city planners and the Alcoa Planning Commission are stressing walkability.
The planning commission had three items on their January agenda relating to the development, two of which pertained to the construction of a new sport’s bar and restaurant — Kickback Jack’s.
The planning commission approved the split of 14 acres of land into two individual lots to prepare for the build of Kickback Jack’s, which was a request from the restaurant’s developers, C2RL Engineering, Inc. One section will consist of 2.25 acres, which is where the restaurant will be located.
Beside Kickback Jack’s lot is the future relocation site of Texas Roadhouse, across Hall Road where it’s currently operating.
One stipulation of the approval was that Kickback Jack’s open their parking lot to the adjoining lot of Texas Roadhouse.
The CEO of C2RL, Chris Sorro, said that opening the parking lot to adjoin other lots would be “a showstopper” for the owner of Kickback Jack’s, and requested that the planning commission omit the requirement.
Sorro added that the restaurant’s site plan has an abundance of parking, and the owner wants to protect that.
City Manager Mike Johnson made a motion to approve Sorro’s request.
“I think we have to respect the wishes of the property owner,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t have to invest in Alcoa ... There are more pluses in this than minuses.”
Johnson explained that the more variety Alcoa has in places to go, the better it is for citizens, so that everyone has somewhere they enjoy.
All but one commission member, Kathy Thompson, voted in favor.
“I really like the idea ...” Thompson said, “that this is an open area, and we want it to be together. So, I feel strongly that we should ask (developers) to do it.”
Kickback Jack’s engineers also submitted their site plan during the planning commission meeting on Thursday. A brick façade with blue accents has a cornered entrance and an area in the back with garage-door-like openings to allow an open patio at times and a closed one at others.
As with the site location approval, the suggestions that the restaurant’s parking lot connects to the lots on both of its sides was removed.
“My only comment would be: from this point forward, if we think it’s in the best interest of the development and the flow of traffic, then we would look very strongly at including that in the future,” commission member, John Rochelle said.
Neither Kickback Jack’s or Texas Roadhouse have site plans with openings to adjoin surrounding lots, a precedent the planning commission doesn’t want considered by future developers.
Early in 2020, when the site plan for Texas Roadhouse was approved, commission members didn’t consider the need for the restaurant to share their lot with a neighbor. Now, they are clear on how to direct site plans for the future to assure Springbrook Farm is as navigable as they’ve planned for it to be.
Kickback Jack’s site plan was unanimously approved.
Also unanimously approved was the third Springbrook Farm development on the agenda: a site plan for a mixed-use, multi-lot development on the other side of the future, relocated Texas Roadhouse.
“It’s going to be very walkable, and that’s what we’re trying to get worked through on this plan,” Jeremy Pearson, city planner said.
The plan includes pedestrian walkways and sidewalks weaving through and connecting all the businesses.
Developer RealtyLink, the same company working on the small-lot, single-family home development along Mills Street, is overseeing construction of the multi-lot development. An Asia Café Xpress, two additional fast-food restaurants and two, two-story plazas with office spaces, retail stores, restaurants and apartments are planned to go into five of the six lots.
No plans have been made for the sixth lot, 1.6 acres on the corner of Hall Road and Marconi Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.