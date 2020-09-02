A 200-pound black bear roaming near Maryville Junior High School on Wednesday was darted and removed from the area after it triggered soft lockdowns at three schools.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said the bear was first seen near the Shannondale of Maryville senior living center. Other calls then came in, with the bear having made its way close to Maryville Junior High School and the nearby tennis courts and wooded area.
Maryville City Schools wrote in a Facebook post that the bear was seen near MJHS, prompting a soft lockdown there, at Maryville High School and at Sam Houston Elementary School.
“Basically, everyone stayed indoors while the bear finished his scavenger hunt and moved on,” MCS wrote in the post.
Authorities used darts to sedate the bear and turned it over to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.